theLotter: Texans in a Frenzy to Get Tickets for $790 Million Mega Millions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Texas, which launched two years ago, is reporting selling a massive number of lottery tickets to Texans after the multi-state Mega Millions rolled over last Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $790 million after no one picked the right numbers for the Friday night drawing. Texans are eager to order their tickets before Tuesday when the next drawing takes place and in increasing number of them do so via the website of theLotter Texas.

"These sort of jackpot amounts remind us all of the glory days of 2016 and 2018," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "First, in January of 2016, Powerball rose to $1.586 billion. That sum was scooped up and divided up by 3 ticketholders in Florida, California, and Tennessee. Mega Millions itself set a record in October 2018 when a single player in South Carolina won the $1.537 billion jackpot, making it the largest ever single win in US lottery history. If the $790 Million Mega Millions jackpot isn't won on Tuesday night, it is set to rise towards the billion mark once again."

theLotter Texas provides customers with a courier service for lottery tickets, meaning that Texans can order an official Texas Lottery ticket on its website. It offers further features which differentiate it from other retailers: from subscriptions and special multi-draw packages to special offers such as every tenth ticket free.

So how does it work? "Our service aims to make playing the Texas Lottery convenient and safe: a client simply places an order on our site and one of our couriers buys the ticket on the client's behalf. We then upload a scan of the actual paper ticket and always notify the client after winning any prize. Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected in person at Texas Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

