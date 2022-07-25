TapTap Presents Mobile Showcase Featured Exciting Reveals This Past Weekend

World Premier of DeNA's CAPTAIN TSUBASA: ACE, updates for HoYoverse's Genshin Impact, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Mobile, and More

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TapTap Presents, the digital showcase connecting gaming fans worldwide, completed another successful event this past weekend earning more than 10 million views on Saturday, July 23. The show introduced new titles and updates for 24 games available to download and pre-register on the TapTap App.

Developer XD Inc. brought exciting world premieres including the mobile version of Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Steam's most popular battle sim to date as well as Project SCE, the handy tool that helps small development teams and players bring their biggest ideas to life! Go Go! Muffin!, the fantasy idle RPG featuring Midgard's most perfect, unique, and considerable pal, Muffin, also made its debut alongside many others. And Etheria:Start, the Turn-based RPG in Unreal Engine 4 also made its debut to worldwide gamers.

The latest installment of the classic cross-platform ARPG franchise Torchlight: Infinite, revealed updated gameplay footage as well as a new hero, Thea, to be released in October 2022 and available to pre-register now on the App Store or TapTap. T3 Arena is a 3v3 hero shooter where you can team up with your friends and jump into the Arena anytime, anywhere. T3 Arena will bring a new season titled "Lights On," a new hero, YAA, and so much more on August 4, 2022!

AAA mobile developer DeNA revealed CAPTAIN TSUBASA: ACE, a multiplayer online soccer game inspired by the anime of the same name. Play as your favorite celebrity athletes and experience perfectly recreated scenes from the show. HoYoverse's famous open world adventure RPG, Genshin Impact, unveiled new companions and adventures. Travelers, the journey to Sumeru is about to begin!

An impressive roster of games are available to pre-register now on the TapTap app including the mobile edition of popular multiplayer action game NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Mobile. Producer 24 Entertainment revealed brand new details about the mobile version at the show. Also available for pre-registration is ANNULUS, the classic turn-based strategy game with diverse gameplay from developer Indrasoft. Players must fight like never before in order to break the rules of fate and secure safety for their land and glory for themselves.

The open-world action game Wuthering Waves from developer KuroGames, showcased an outstanding live demo featuring new gameplay. Its exceptional movement design allows for a wide variety of character actions, enabling players to maneuver through the air with ease. Stay tuned for more news coming soon!

Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace, the pixel-style wargame independently developed by XD Inc. and composed by renowned artist Hitoshi Sakimoto, is available for pre-registration on TapTap now, with a multi-platform experience for all devices coming soon. The alien-themed 3D hunting ARPG, Yeager: Hunter Legend, announced an open BETA available in Q4 2022. Explore the mysterious planet of Ekors and fight against its ferocious beasts.

TapTap also announced some fabulous independent titles including Neon Abyss: Infinite, the amazing mobile roguelike featuring unlimited item synergies and a unique dungeon evolution system; Koi Remake, the 3D reimagining of the award-winning exploration game; among others available to pre-register now.

The hour-long showcase featured these exciting announcements alongside many more. In case you missed it, visit TapTap Presents' official event page to refresh, connect, and share your favorites with the TapTap community.

"We are excited to have concluded another successful showcase, introducing remarkable new titles to the TapTap community and gamers around the world," said Huang Yimeng, Co-Founder and CEO of XD Inc. responsible for the production of TapTap Presents. "We strive to release quality content and generate new games of a higher caliber through the combined efforts of TapTap and XD Inc. It is through the support of our players that we're able to continue these efforts and grow our audience year after year. It is because of this that we thank all who tuned in to the show and we look forward to seeing you all next year!"

TapTap Presents 2022 is the third installment of the annual mobile game showcase that has been anticipated and viewed by millions of fans each year around the world. The show has garnered a total of more than 20 million views to date from English and Chinese speaking audiences alike. TapTap caters to an international audience and provides mobile gaming as well as exceptional community bonding opportunities through open player to player, and player to developer connections.

TapTap Presents' full 2022 showcase VOD can be rewatched in English via YouTube, Twitch and Twitter.

About TapTap

TapTap is a mobile gaming oasis built on the pillars of community and accessible gamer to developer connection. Co-founded in 2016 by XD Inc., TapTap hosts a wide variety of high quality AAA and indie mobile titles, and aims to bond like-minded gamers through their favorite games. The platform allows players to connect with developers, content creators, and each other creating a united community of passionate individuals.

To learn more about the TapTap community, visit the official TapTap website.

About XD Inc.

XD Inc. (HKEX: 2400) is a games developer and publisher. Founded in 2011, XD and its video game craftsmen are on a mission to deliver captivating experiences and inspire gamers around the world. In addition to its extensive portfolio of award-winning games including Sausage Man, Muse Dash, and Ragnarok M, XD has built the mobile game distribution platform and community, TapTap, to become one of the most vibrant gaming ecosystems with over 41 million monthly active users worldwide.

To learn more, visit XD Inc's official website .

