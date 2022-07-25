MINT HOUSE DEBUTS TWO NEW PROPERTIES IN PHILADELPHIA

Tech-First Hospitality Brand Reimagines Two Historic Landmarked Buildings Including The Divine Lorraine Hotel; and Sets to Open a Third by Year End

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the premiere tech-enabled residential hospitality brand offering spacious, apartment-style accommodations across the U.S., announced today the opening of two new locations in Philadelphia - Mint House at The Ledger , a landmarked building directly overlooking Independence Hall, and Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel , a 130-year-old landmarked property, which was the first racially integrated hotel in America. Additionally, as part of its partnership with EB Realty Management Corp, who own The Divine Lorraine, Mint House will open a to-be-named 47-unit full building conversion in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood in Q4 2022.

"Our partnerships with The Ledger and The Divine Lorraine Hotel, two historic buildings that are an important part of Philadelphia's rich history and current real estate development, are ideal locations for our innovative residential hospitality model," said Elizabeth Herzberg, Mint House's Vice President of Development. "As travelers continue to stay longer, extending their trips and working more from the road, we believe Mint House will continue to meet consumer demands with more space for smarter stays."

Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel will open phase one of its full building expansion in mid-July with thoughtfully designed apartments along one of Philadelphia's most prominent corridors - North Broad Street. Built in 1893, the historic property was the first racially integrated hotel in America. Developer Eric Blumenfeld purchased the building in 2012 and after a multi-million-dollar restoration, has partnered with Mint House to create a next-generation travel destination with world-class food, drink, lodging and event spaces. The property will feature updated interiors that seamlessly blend the building's heritage with a contemporary feel, and will feature Mint House's Shop Your Stay program–allowing guests to shop their space's decor and products from their phones and ship items home. As with all Mint House properties, apartments will feature full kitchens, expansive living areas, in-unit laundry and contactless and mobile-first check-in.

In addition to James Beard semi-finalist Angela Cicala and her husband Joe's Italian fine-dining restaurant, Cicala , Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel will be home to a casual wood-fired pizza and aperitivo concept, debuting later this summer. Additionally, former Top Chef contestant Natalie Maronski and Robert "DEL" Femine's hospitality group, Underground Concepts , will operate four venues at the property including "the daily." coffee shop, "broad hall." event space, "foundation." cocktail bar and recording studio, and an all-day restaurant and retail space, "annex", opening this summer.

"The North Broad community is about to enter a new era with the introduction of Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel," said Eric Blumenfeld, Owner of EB Realty Management Corp. "The Divine Lorraine with its wonderfully relevant and no doubt historic past (some would even say it's visited by spirits of a bygone era), is culturally suited to collaborate with Mint House's hip young culture, inspired by the cuisine of chef Joe Cicala, pastry chef Angela Cicala and Top Chef's Natalie Maronski in eight separate indoor/outdoor offerings, blasting the Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel into a level unparalleled anyplace, anywhere. Mint House at The Divine Lorraine Hotel has a close partnership with the neighboring Met Philadelphia, which will soon host the likes of Ringo Starr, Alicia Keys and Amy Schumer."

Mint House at The Ledger - Philadelphia opened its doors in May 2022, after a multi-million-dollar adaptive reuse project, and features 40 thoughtfully designed, lofted apartments with full kitchens, dedicated workspaces and in-unit washer and dryers. The encased beams and concrete in the lofted units highlight the Georgian Revival-style architecture throughout the building, which was designed by premier American architect, Horace Trumbauer, in 1923. The interiors feature large-format blueprints of the storied building (home to the first penny paper sold in Philadelphia) as well as warm woods and black accents. The property includes a fitness center offering on-demand classes, lounge, private workspaces and bookable conference rooms. The property was also the debut location for a partnership between Mint House and Public Goods , which will now be the brand's standard bathroom amenities line.

"I am truly excited about the partnership with Mint House at The Ledger, says Peter d'Aubermont of Heights Advisors." "The Ledger's unbeatable location with views of Independence Hall, proximity to the National Constitution Center, Liberty Bell, Washington Square Park, and the historic districts of Society Hill and Old City make it the perfect option for anyone looking for a taste of American history."

In addition to offering tech-first spaces to work, stay and play, both The Ledger and Divine Lorraine Hotel will offer Mint House's signature Stock Your Stay program, allowing guests to pre-stock their apartment with groceries prior to arrival. Both properties will also participate in Mint House's subscription Mint Pass program, offering frequent travelers perks, and each create less CO2 emissions than a traditional hotel with smart thermostats, as well as zero soap and plastic waste.

Today, Mint House has more than 22 artfully designed, tech-first properties in more than 15 major U.S. cities including New York, Miami, Austin, Denver and Nashville. Recent and upcoming openings include New Orleans, Philadelphia and Seattle.

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of hospitality that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more, visit minthouse.com and @staymint .

