Interim Report of Liquidation Trustee of Tikcro Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (in liquidation) (OTC: TIKRF) today announced that the liquidation trustee has substantially completed the process of winding down the affairs of the Company. The Company has applied for a pre-ruling from the Israel Tax Authority regarding the required rates of withholding tax on the Company's liquidating dividend from various categories of shareholders and is concluding the mechanics of the dividend process. The Company expects to receive the final pre-ruling within the coming months, after which it will commence the process of distributing its remaining cash to its shareholders.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held to hear an interim report on the liquidation process from Tikcro's liquidation trustee, Mr. Ran Gurit, CPA. The meeting will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Israel time), at the office of Goldfarb Seligman & Co., 98 Yigal Alon Street, 40th Floor, Tel Aviv, Israel.

There will be no votes held at the meeting.

About Tikcro Technologies:

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. (OTC: TIKRF) developed certain antibodies selected and verified in pre-clinical trials with a focus on antibodies targeting immune modulator pathways for cancer treatment. For more information, visit Tikcro's website at www.tikcro.com . On April 29, 2021, the shareholders of the Company approved the voluntary liquidation of the Company and appointed a liquidation trustee pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law.

View original content:

SOURCE Tikcro Technologies Ltd.