SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Housing Affordability Trust Awards Nearly $4 Million to Alabama Housing Organizations

Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Grants will help organizations provide housing for local communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Housing Affordability Trust (HAT) today, on June 25, 2022, announced the 22 recipients of its 2022 grants. The HAT Board of Trustees was inspired by the submissions from organizations working to improve housing and quality of life in Birmingham. This year's grants total $3.9 million.

Housing Affordability Trust Logo
Housing Affordability Trust Logo(PRNewswire)

The 2022 recipients are:

AIDS Alabama

Jefferson County Housing Authority

Bessemer Redevelopment Corporation

Mercy Deliverance Ministries

Changed Lives Christian Center

Miles College Community Development Corp

Collat Jewish Family Services

Neighborhood Housing Services

East Lake Initiative

Oasis Counseling

Firehouse Shelter

Ronald McDonald House

Freedom Rain

The Wellhouse

The Foundry Ministries

Titusville Development Corporation

Girls Inc

United Way

Habitat for Humanity

Western Horizons

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama

Will Bright Foundation

Amid skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy has impacted countless individuals throughout the state of Alabama and the organizations supporting at-risk communities in and around Birmingham. With housing being one of the most significant expenses for Americans, HAT has distributed annual grants since 2017 to more than 60 local organizations, totaling nearly $23 million for housing-related projects and groups.

One example, AIDS Alabama, continuously supports programs like The Way Station – Birmingham's first shelter for homeless youth. The HAT grants not only keep programs such as this operational but will ultimately assist in building new housing for at-risk homeless people between 18 and 24.

ABOUT THE HOUSING AFFORDABILITY TRUST (HAT): Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Housing Affordability Trust was established by the Jefferson County Housing Authority and Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. Board members are Chairman Sam Parker, Vice-Chairman Hugo Isom, Michael Davis, and Perry Shuttlesworth. For more information, visit housingaffordabilitytrust.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/housing-affordability-trust-awards-nearly-4-million-to-alabama-housing-organizations-301592044.html

SOURCE Housing Affordability Trust

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.