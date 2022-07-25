FLORIDA ADOPTION LAWYER - JEANNE T. TATE - RECOGNIZED AS TOP 10 LAWYER

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office, P.A. of Jeanne T. Tate is honored to announce that its managing partner has been recognized as a Top 10 Super Lawyer in the State of Florida and the #2 Lawyer in the State overall.

Jeanne T. Tate is a Board-Certified Adoption Attorney and the managing partner of Jeanne T. Tate, P.A., with offices in Tampa, Naples, Orlando, and Merritt Island. Jeanne leads an extensive and exclusive adoptions practice, is a member of the prestigious Academy of Adoption and Reproduction Attorneys as well as the esteemed Florida Adoption Council.

Recognized for her leadership in the field of adoption law, Ms. Tate has worked with the Florida state legislature on adoption issues and has appeared on both local and national television speaking about adoption. Her extraordinary work uniting birth mothers and adoptive parents has created a level of respect among her peers leading to her Super Lawyers award.

"This is a very big deal. I am honestly and continually shocked to be in an elite group such as the Top 10 attorneys in Florida. The other lawyers on this list are highly regarded."

Upon receiving notice of her newest accolade, a genuinely humbled Jeanne continued, "I can't imagine what the tens of thousands of other lawyers in our state think about how in the heck my name got on the list and who I am." According to the Florida Bar, there are over 100,000 lawyers in Florida. Many of those lawyers nominated and voted Jeanne as one of the best.

Jeanne T. Tate is also the brain trust behind Florida's #1 Adoption agency, Heart of Adoptions, Inc. and has participated in the placement of over 4,000 children in loving homes.

Adoption law is complicated, challenging and requires the dedication of an experienced legal staff. For more information about Jeanne T. Tate, this award, and her adoptions-based law firm, visit floridaadoptionattorney.com or call 1-800-GO-ADOPT.





