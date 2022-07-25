Daybase Opens First Hybrid Work Location in Westchester

New Neighborhood Coworking Company Founded by Former WeWork Execs Opens On-Demand, Enterprise-Grade Workspot in Harrison, NY

HARRISON, N.Y., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daybase, the hybrid work company, today launched its first Westchester location in Harrison, NY, bringing a new neighborhood-based work experience to local residents and businesses.

From left, Daybase Head of Engineering Bryan Migliorisi; Harrison Council Member Fred Siciliano; Harrison Council Member Elizabeth Brown; Harrison Council Member Gina Evangelista; Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins; Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr; Westchester County Executive George Latimer; Daybase Co-Founder & CEO Joel Steinhaus; Harrison Mayor/Supervisor Richard Dionisio; Westchester County Office of Economic Development Director Bridget Gibbons; Harrison Planning Board Chairman Joseph Stout; Daybase Co-Founder and Head of Development Nick Rader, and Harrison Zoning Board Chairman Paul Katz attend as Daybase opens its first hybrid work location in Westchester on July 25, 2022 in Harrison, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Daybase) (PRNewswire)

The 5,000-square-foot street-level retail space offers members a variety of space types, both bookable and unassigned, designed for individual and group work activities. The spaces are available completely on-demand, with bookable spaces reservable by the hour through the Daybase mobile app.

The founders of Daybase were joined by Harrison Mayor Richard Dioniso, along with other Harrison and County officials for a ribbon-cutting and tour of the new space. It is located at 326 Halstead Avenue on the ground level of the AvalonBay apartment complex.

The company, launched by a team of former WeWork executives, is developing a network of its on-demand workspots in neighborhoods and communities across the country, to create a purpose-built third space, between home and the office, for the post-pandemic hybrid or remote worker.

"We created Daybase for the times when your office is too far, but home is too close," said Daybase CEO Joel Steinhaus. "Employees are rejecting a return to the five-day commute. However, they need a place that offers the functionality of the office, with the convenience of being down the street and available when they need it. In Harrison, we are excited to serve residents and local businesses. The opening of our first Westchester location represents step one in our long-term plan to build a national network of close-to-home workspots."

"To have Daybase, a hybrid working facility, available in Harrison will be a great opportunity for our residents and those who work remotely to connect and network with their neighbors, colleagues, local business people and entrepreneurs. We are thrilled to have a designated co-working space in Town and this will be a great addition to downtown Harrison and local businesses alike," said Harrison Supervisor/Mayor Richard Dionisio

Daybase offers members unlimited access to the Daylounge, with additional credits available for bookable spaces. The Daylounge has open, unassigned seating for quick tasks and casual conversations, while bookable spaces serve a set of activities that have proliferated during the pandemic — quiet study space for focus work, private space for video conferencing, and larger configurations for group collaborations. Non-members can also book time at Daybase through the app.

Partnering with AvalonBay Communities on the new location, Daybase is responding to the growing demand for flexible work space within multi-family, mixed-use, and retail developments across Westchester and the country.

"We are excited to welcome Daybase to Avalon Harrison," said Jeff Topchik, Vice President of Retail for AvalonBay Communities. "Daybase's model of creating a localized option of high-quality, professional-grade coworking space aligns with our vision of providing an amenity-rich environment for our residents to work, live, and experience. Daybase is a fantastic addition to our community."

About Daybase

Founded in 2020 in New York City, Daybase is a new model designed to create a seamless hybrid work experience. Created by a team of seasoned executives with experience in enterprise workplace solutions, design, architecture, technology, construction, finance, and real estate, Daybase offers a network of professional-grade, on-demand workspots, located close to home, in neighborhoods and communities across the country. For more information, please visit www.daybase.co.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daybase