Arthrex, Skytron Announce Partnership to Address Operative Care Facility Needs

Industry leaders collaborating to expand advanced operating room technology, infrastructure solutions for hospitals, surgical centers

NAPLES, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrex, a global leader in minimally invasive surgical technology, and Skytron, a health care safety and efficiency company specializing in capital equipment, announced a partnership to offer a broad array of total room solutions designed to address the future needs and challenges of operative care facilities.

"Arthrex and Skytron share a common goal to improve surgical quality and patient care. This partnership allows us to offer the most advanced technology and operating room infrastructure in one package, a comprehensive suite of complementary products that will help surgeons treat their patients better," said Arthrex Director of Imaging and Resection Sales Ryan Papa.

Arthrex's Synergy brand is the fastest-growing surgical imaging solution in operating rooms worldwide. This innovative system allows health care professionals to experience the value of interconnectivity, high-quality 4K image clarity and dynamic patient-engagement applications to improve quality of care while driving efficiency and controlling costs.

As a trusted industry leader in health care efficiency, Skytron provides innovative solutions of capital equipment, architectural systems and real-time clinical business intelligence for surgical, sterile processing and inpatient settings. This partnership will align and streamline each other's offerings to better serve the needs of our customers and ensure a keen focus on improving surgical quality and patient care.

"This collaboration will allow Skytron and Arthrex to offer a complete package of industry-leading solutions for both the hospital and surgery center spaces. No one can bring a more comprehensive package to the market," said Skytron VP of Sales Operations Scott Martin. "We are truly excited about this partnership because we know that it will enable our customers, and their patients, to be better served."

Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, Florida, is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 1,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide. For more information, visit www.arthrex.com.

About Skytron LLC

Skytron is the Healthcare Efficiency Specialist, providing full-room solutions of capital equipment, architectural, and real-time information systems for Medical, Surgical, Sterile Processing, and Infection Prevention. Our solutions enhance the util­­ization of people, facilities, and capital because they are designed with the user in mind and have a low, long-term cost of ownership.

Arthrex Inc., headquartered in Naples, FL, is a global leader in orthopedic surgical device design, research, manufacturing and medical education. Arthrex develops and releases more than 2,000 new products and procedures every year to advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide.

