LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari brings dinosaur displays and lighting sculptures to Atlantic City this summer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, LuminoCity is inviting the press and public to the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The LuminoCity team is excited to bring their multidimensional, luminous displays to Atlantic City for the very first-time beginning July 22nd, 2022.

The event, open between July 22nd and September 5th, is a great gathering place for family and friends.

LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari is a unique and immersive experience that combines realistic dinosaur exhibitions and stunning lighting sculptures.

Ticket Information: LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari at the Absecon Lighthouse runs for multiple days between July 22, 2022 and September 5, 2022. Timed-entry admission tickets are available for purchase online and are priced from $12. Have your festival tickets ready at the entrance gate when you arrive during your designated time slot.

35 S Vermont Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Absecon Lighthouse

For more information about the LuminoCity Festival, and to plan a visit for 2022, visit www.luminocityfestival.com !

Press@luminocityus.com

*Please note that the lights won't be switched on until 8 pm. The moving feature of dinosaurs will be turned off in high wind conditions.

