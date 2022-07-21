SkyView
Columbia Banking System Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2022

  • Quarterly net income of $58.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.75, which included $0.04 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses
  • Record non-PPP loan production of $734.4 million
  • Totals loans increased 21% annualized to $11.32 billion
  • Net interest margin of 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to historic low of 0.08%
  • Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share

TACOMA, Wash., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2022 earnings, "Our bankers' continued hard work is reflected in our results for the quarter with exceptional production driving annualized loan growth of over 20 percent, strong fee income and outstanding credit metrics." He continued, "Our investments in new and existing markets continue to pay dividends with respect to expanding our production capabilities."

Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)
Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $20.56 billion, a decrease of $399.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.32 billion, up $562.7 million from March 31, 2022, mainly attributable to loan originations of $734.4 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $83.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $32.4 million at June 30, 2022. Debt securities in total were $7.27 billion, a decrease of $458.0 million from $7.73 billion at March 31, 2022 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $17.96 billion, a decrease of $342.3 million from March 31, 2022. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2022 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing.

Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams have been outwardly focused on building and expanding relationships with existing and new clients, generating new loan balances and related income." He continued, "We are excited about the future with our recent expansion into the Salt Lake City market, which complements investments in other teams across our overall footprint in the past year."

Income Statement

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $147.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of higher average balances partially offset by lower interest income from securities substantially driven by lower averages balances. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances, partially related to the Bank of Commerce Holdings acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Provision for Credit Losses

Columbia recorded a $2.1 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $7.8 million recapture for the linked quarter and a provision recapture of $5.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly a result of loan growth partially offset by improved credit quality during the quarter.

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated, "Growth in the loan portfolio was partly offset by improving credit metrics, resulting in a modest provision during the quarter. Our loan portfolio is well-diversified and we remain vigilant for any signs of economic turmoil from inflation, the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation or a resurgence of COVID-19."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $826 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher deposit account and treasury management fees and loan revenue partially offset by lower financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with deposit account and treasury management fees and other noninterest income offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $3.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $7.1 million. Taking this into account, the largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to compensation and employee benefits. This can be mainly attributed to lower 401(k) and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. In addition, there were increased capitalized loan labor costs related to the high amounts of loan production during the quarter. The decrease was also attributable to lower occupancy, data processing and software expense and other noninterest expense. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $11.3 million, mostly from an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was primarily due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased merger-related expenses from legal and professional fees along with data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021














(in thousands)

Provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments


$               —


$            500


$            200


$            500


$         1,700

Net Interest Margin

Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and flat from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a stronger earning assets mix with a smaller ratio of assets in low-yield interest earning deposits with banks and a larger ratio of assets in higher-yield loans. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points compared to 4 basis points for the linked quarter. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables.

Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8 basis points from the linked quarter and from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to a stronger earning assets mix.

Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "The higher interest rate environment is beginning to have a favorable yield impact on new loan production and repricing loans, which should support further margin expansion."

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% compared to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $791 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in agriculture and commercial business nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.



The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021










(in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans:







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate


$                    2,675


$                        939


$                    1,872

Commercial business


9,947


10,201


13,321

Agriculture


3,216


5,053


5,396

Consumer loans:







One-to-four family residential real estate


1,140


1,236


2,433

Other consumer


20


12


19

Total nonaccrual loans


16,998


17,441


23,041

OREO and other personal property owned


33


381


381

Total nonperforming assets


$                  17,031


$                  17,822


$                  23,422

Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.15% and 0.16% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021














(in thousands)

Beginning balance


$       146,949


$       155,578


$       148,294


$     155,578


$     149,140

Charge-offs:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate


(299)



(316)


(299)


(316)

Commercial business


(91)


(1,632)


(971)


(1,723)


(4,310)

Agriculture


(1)


(23)


(122)


(24)


(122)

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate


(3)



(146)


(3)


(146)

Other consumer


(242)


(246)


(385)


(488)


(512)

Total charge-offs


(636)


(1,901)


(1,940)


(2,537)


(5,406)

Recoveries:











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate


147


14


16


161


52

Commercial business


797


291


874


1,088


4,088

Agriculture


24


125


5


149


17

Construction


136


8


521


144


567

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate


291


294


503


585


554

Other consumer


127


340


215


467


276

Total recoveries


1,522


1,072


2,134


2,594


5,554

Net (charge-offs) recoveries


886


(829)


194


57


148

Provision (recapture) for credit losses


2,100


(7,800)


(5,500)


(5,700)


(6,300)

Ending balance


$       149,935


$       146,949


$       142,988


$     149,935


$     142,988

The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.32% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2022.

Organizational Update

Umpqua Merger

Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved in January, continues to move forward despite the protracted regulatory approval process currently overshadowing merger and acquisition activity in the banking industry. "I'm proud of the way that teams from both companies have coordinated to modify integration plans in anticipation of a shorter timeframe between close and core systems conversion," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have joined forces to ensure a seamless transition for all clients, once regulatory approval is complete."

Cash Dividend Announcement

Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022.

Conference Call Information

Columbia's management will discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4755d428d1f41f8a6b7c343d6b2b4d0

Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu

A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Friday, July 22, 2022 using the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

  • national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets;
  • the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges;
  • the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates;
  • continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession;
  • risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations;
  • the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized;
  • the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities;
  • interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources;
  • the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR;
  • results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations;
  • changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages;
  • changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect;
  • changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies;
  • increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services;
  • continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital;
  • our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft;
  • any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems;
  • inability to keep pace with technological changes;
  • our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk;
  • failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures;
  • the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine;
  • our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital;
  • the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers;
  • natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events;
  • the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets;
  • changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and
  • the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC.

We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

1

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin.

2

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans.

Contacts:

Clint Stein,


Aaron James Deer,


President and


Executive Vice President and


Chief Executive Officer


Chief Financial Officer






Investor Relations




InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com




253-471-4065




(COLB-ER)



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








Columbia Banking System, Inc.












Unaudited







June 30,


March 31,


December 31,








2022


2022


2021




















(in thousands)

ASSETS





Cash and due from banks







$           239,868


$           225,141


$       153,414

Interest-earning deposits with banks







174,328


747,335


671,300

Total cash and cash equivalents






414,196


972,476


824,714

Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,647,523, $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively)


5,122,568


5,527,371


5,910,999

Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,912,526, $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively)


2,149,255


2,202,437


2,148,327

Equity securities







13,425


13,425


13,425

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost






10,280


10,280


10,280

Loans held for sale







3,718


4,271


9,774

Loans, net of unearned income







11,322,387


10,759,684


10,641,937

Less: Allowance for credit losses






149,935


146,949


155,578

Loans, net







11,172,452


10,612,735


10,486,359

Interest receivable







57,155


55,940


56,019

Premises and equipment, net







168,586


170,055


172,144

Other real estate owned







33


381


381

Goodwill







823,172


823,172


823,172

Other intangible assets, net







30,140


32,359


34,647

Other assets







599,410


539,056


455,092

Total assets







$      20,564,390


$      20,963,958


$  20,945,333

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Deposits:












Noninterest-bearing







$        8,741,488


$        8,790,138


$    8,856,714

Interest-bearing







9,215,438


9,509,075


9,153,401

Total deposits







17,956,926


18,299,213


18,010,115

FHLB advances







7,331


7,345


7,359

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase






70,349


44,212


86,013

Subordinated debentures







10,000


10,000


10,000

Junior subordinated debentures







10,310


10,310


10,310

Other liabilities







266,256


232,099


232,794

Total liabilities







18,321,172


18,603,179


18,356,591

Commitments and contingent liabilities







Shareholders' equity:













June 30,


March 31,


December 31,








2022


2022


2021




















(in thousands)







Preferred stock (no par value)












Authorized shares

2,000


2,000


2,000







Common stock (no par value)












Authorized shares

115,000


115,000


115,000







Issued

80,805


80,828


80,695


1,935,180


1,931,076


1,930,187

Outstanding

78,621


78,644


78,511







Retained earnings







763,487


728,314


694,227

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)






(384,615)


(227,777)


35,162

Treasury stock at cost

2,184


2,184


2,184


(70,834)


(70,834)


(70,834)

Total shareholders' equity







2,243,218


2,360,779


2,588,742

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity






$      20,564,390


$      20,963,958


$  20,945,333

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME








Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Unaudited


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Interest Income


(in thousands except per share amounts)

Loans


$         111,049


$         107,103


$           99,712


$       218,152


$       200,027

Taxable securities


34,622


37,162


24,750


71,784


47,566

Tax-exempt securities


3,755


3,725


2,826


7,480


5,585

Deposits in banks


887


295


159


1,182


311

Total interest income


150,313


148,285


127,447


298,598


253,489

Interest Expense











Deposits


2,464


1,796


1,426


4,260


2,911

FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings


73


71


72


144


144

Subordinated debentures


172


144


468


316


936

Other borrowings


153


74


19


227


42

Total interest expense


2,862


2,085


1,985


4,947


4,033

Net Interest Income


147,451


146,200


125,462


293,651


249,456

Provision (recapture) for credit losses


2,100


(7,800)


(5,500)


(5,700)


(6,300)

Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses


145,351


154,000


130,962


299,351


255,756

Noninterest Income











Deposit account and treasury management fees


8,212


7,113


6,701


15,325


13,059

Card revenue


5,031


4,967


4,773


9,998


8,506

Financial services and trust revenue


4,192


4,632


4,245


8,824


7,626

Loan revenue


3,881


3,193


4,514


7,074


11,883

Bank owned life insurance


2,024


1,788


1,635


3,812


3,195

Investment securities gains, net




314



314

Other


1,666


2,487


548


4,153


1,313

Total noninterest income


25,006


24,180


22,730


49,186


45,896

Noninterest Expense











Compensation and employee benefits


57,386


63,079


53,450


120,465


105,186

Occupancy


9,632


11,009


9,038


20,641


18,044

Data processing and software


9,185


10,324


7,402


19,509


15,853

Legal and professional fees


5,182


6,535


3,264


11,717


6,079

Amortization of intangibles


2,219


2,288


1,852


4,507


3,776

Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes


1,584


1,589


1,490


3,173


2,749

Advertising and promotion


1,208


726


588


1,934


1,348

Regulatory premiums


1,461


1,536


1,112


2,997


2,217

Net cost of operation of other real estate owned


116


10


111


126


48

Other


7,406


7,957


5,809


15,363


12,375

Total noninterest expense


95,379


105,053


84,116


200,432


167,675

Income before income taxes


74,978


73,127


69,576


148,105


133,977

Provision for income taxes


16,170


15,605


14,537


31,775


27,085

Net Income


$           58,808


$           57,522


$           55,039


$       116,330


$       106,892

Earnings per common share











Basic


$               0.75


$               0.74


$               0.77


$             1.49


$             1.50

Diluted


$               0.75


$               0.74


$               0.77


$             1.49


$             1.50

Dividends declared per common share


$               0.30


$               0.30


$               0.28


$             0.60


$             0.56












Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


78,049


77,925


70,987


77,989


70,924

Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding


78,114


78,083


71,164


78,099


71,079

FINANCIAL STATISTICS











Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

Unaudited


June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Earnings


(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income


$     147,451


$     146,200


$     125,462


$     293,651


$     249,456

Provision (recapture) for credit losses


$         2,100


$        (7,800)


$        (5,500)


$        (5,700)


$        (6,300)

Noninterest income


$       25,006


$       24,180


$       22,730


$       49,186


$       45,896

Noninterest expense


$       95,379


$     105,053


$       84,116


$     200,432


$     167,675

Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)


$         3,901


$         7,057


$           510


$       10,958


$           510

Net income


$       58,808


$       57,522


$       55,039


$     116,330


$     106,892

Per Common Share











Earnings (basic)


$          0.75


$          0.74


$          0.77


$          1.49


$          1.50

Earnings (diluted)


$          0.75


$          0.74


$          0.77


$          1.49


$          1.50

Book value


$         28.53


$         30.02


$         32.52


$         28.53


$         32.52

Tangible book value per common share (1)


$         17.68


$         19.14


$         21.53


$         17.68


$         21.53

Averages











Total assets


$ 20,770,202


$ 20,955,666


$ 17,670,480


$ 20,862,421


$ 17,283,232

Interest-earning assets


$ 18,975,517


$ 19,266,644


$ 16,176,328


$ 19,120,276


$ 15,799,940

Loans


$ 10,989,493


$ 10,665,242


$  9,664,169


$ 10,828,263


$  9,625,790

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock


$  7,491,299


$  8,010,607


$  5,914,838


$  7,749,519


$  5,574,461

Deposits


$ 18,157,075


$ 18,097,872


$ 15,059,406


$ 18,127,637


$ 14,638,350

Interest-bearing deposits


$  9,335,004


$  9,402,040


$  7,530,372


$  9,368,336


$  7,326,965

Interest-bearing liabilities


$  9,414,361


$  9,495,579


$  7,618,629


$  9,454,745


$  7,419,157

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$  8,822,071


$  8,695,832


$  7,529,034


$  8,759,301


$  7,311,385

Shareholders' equity


$  2,298,611


$  2,535,376


$  2,312,779


$  2,416,339


$  2,329,593

Financial Ratios











Return on average assets


1.13 %


1.10 %


1.25 %


1.12 %


1.24 %

Return on average common equity


10.23 %


9.08 %


9.52 %


9.63 %


9.18 %

Return on average tangible common equity (1)


16.78 %


14.14 %


14.84 %


15.37 %


14.28 %

Average equity to average assets


11.07 %


12.10 %


13.09 %


11.58 %


13.48 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets


10.91 %


11.26 %


12.95 %


10.91 %


12.95 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)


7.05 %


7.49 %


8.97 %


7.05 %


8.97 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.16 %


3.12 %


3.16 %


3.14 %


3.23 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2)


54.48 %


60.75 %


55.86 %


57.59 %


55.88 %

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)


50.38 %


55.42 %


54.80 %


52.87 %


55.05 %

Noninterest expense ratio


1.84 %


2.01 %


1.90 %


1.92 %


1.94 %

Core noninterest expense ratio (1)


1.76 %


1.87 %


1.89 %


1.82 %


1.93 %














June 30,


March 31,


December 31,





Period-end


2022


2022


2021





Total assets


$ 20,564,390


$ 20,963,958


$ 20,945,333





Loans, net of unearned income


$ 11,322,387


$ 10,759,684


$ 10,641,937





Allowance for credit losses


$     149,935


$     146,949


$     155,578





Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock


$  7,295,528


$  7,753,513


$  8,083,031





Deposits


$ 17,956,926


$ 18,299,213


$ 18,010,115





Shareholders' equity


$  2,243,218


$  2,360,779


$  2,588,742





Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans


$       16,998


$       17,441


$       23,041





Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO")


33


381


381





Total nonperforming assets


$       17,031


$       17,822


$       23,422
















Nonperforming loans to period-end loans


0.15 %


0.16 %


0.22 %





Nonperforming assets to period-end assets


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.11 %





Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans


1.32 %


1.37 %


1.46 %





Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended)


$          (886)


$           829


$           923





__________

(1)

This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

(2)

Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis.

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS








Columbia Banking System, Inc.


Three Months Ended

Unaudited


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021












Earnings


(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Net interest income


$      147,451


$      146,200


$      145,523


$      132,540


$      125,462

Provision (recapture) for credit losses


$         2,100


$        (7,800)


$        11,100


$              —


$        (5,500)

Noninterest income


$        25,006


$        24,180


$        24,240


$        23,958


$        22,730

Noninterest expense


$        95,379


$      105,053


$      102,622


$        90,007


$        84,116

Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense)


$         3,901


$         7,057


$        11,812


$         2,192


$            510

Net income


$        58,808


$        57,522


$        42,911


$        53,017


$        55,039

Per Common Share











Earnings (basic)


$           0.75


$           0.74


$           0.55


$           0.75


$           0.77

Earnings (diluted)


$           0.75


$           0.74


$           0.55


$           0.74


$           0.77

Book value


$         28.53


$         30.02


$         32.97


$         32.38


$         32.52

Averages











Total assets


$ 20,770,202


$ 20,955,666


$ 20,857,983


$ 18,330,109


$ 17,670,480

Interest-earning assets


$ 18,975,517


$ 19,266,644


$ 19,186,398


$ 16,820,771


$ 16,176,328

Loans


$ 10,989,493


$ 10,665,242


$ 10,545,172


$   9,526,052


$   9,664,169

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock


$   7,491,299


$   8,010,607


$   7,693,659


$   6,545,134


$   5,914,838

Deposits


$ 18,157,075


$ 18,097,872


$ 17,935,311


$ 15,642,250


$ 15,059,406

Interest-bearing deposits


$   9,335,004


$   9,402,040


$   9,147,184


$   7,821,949


$   7,530,372

Interest-bearing liabilities


$   9,414,361


$   9,495,579


$   9,255,214


$   7,920,146


$   7,618,629

Noninterest-bearing deposits


$   8,822,071


$   8,695,832


$   8,788,127


$   7,820,301


$   7,529,034

Shareholders' equity


$   2,298,611


$   2,535,376


$   2,584,110


$   2,364,149


$   2,312,779

Financial Ratios











Return on average assets


1.13 %


1.10 %


0.82 %


1.16 %


1.25 %

Return on average common equity


10.23 %


9.08 %


6.64 %


8.97 %


9.52 %

Average equity to average assets


11.07 %


12.10 %


12.39 %


12.90 %


13.09 %

Shareholders' equity to total assets


10.91 %


11.26 %


12.36 %


12.49 %


12.95 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.16 %


3.12 %


3.05 %


3.17 %


3.16 %

Period-end











Total assets


$ 20,564,390


$ 20,963,958


$ 20,945,333


$ 18,602,462


$ 18,013,477

Loans, net of unearned income


$ 11,322,387


$ 10,759,684


$ 10,641,937


$   9,521,385


$   9,693,116

Allowance for credit losses


$      149,935


$      146,949


$      155,578


$      142,785


$      142,988

Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock


$   7,295,528


$   7,753,513


$   8,083,031


$   6,930,782


$   6,238,486

Deposits


$ 17,956,926


$ 18,299,213


$ 18,010,115


$ 15,953,399


$ 15,345,432

Shareholders' equity


$   2,243,218


$   2,360,779


$   2,588,742


$   2,323,267


$   2,333,246

Goodwill


$      823,172


$      823,172


$      823,172


$      765,842


$      765,842

Other intangible assets, net


$        30,140


$        32,359


$        34,647


$        21,123


$        22,958

Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans


$        16,998


$        17,441


$        23,041


$        24,176


$        24,021

OREO and OPPO


33


381


381


381


381

Total nonperforming assets


$        17,031


$        17,822


$        23,422


$        24,557


$        24,402












Nonperforming loans to period-end loans


0.15 %


0.16 %


0.22 %


0.25 %


0.25 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end assets


0.08 %


0.09 %


0.11 %


0.13 %


0.14 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans


1.32 %


1.37 %


1.46 %


1.50 %


1.48 %

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$           (886)


$            829


$            923


$            203


$           (194)

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION








Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021












Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars


(dollars in thousands)

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate


$    5,251,100


$    5,047,472


$    4,981,263


$    4,088,484


$    4,101,071

Commercial business


3,646,956


3,492,307


3,423,268


3,436,351


3,738,288

Agriculture


853,099


765,319


795,715


815,985


797,580

Construction


482,211


409,242


384,755


326,569


300,303

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate


1,042,190


1,003,157


1,013,908


823,877


724,151

Other consumer


46,831


42,187


43,028


30,119


31,723

Total loans


11,322,387


10,759,684


10,641,937


9,521,385


9,693,116

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(149,935)


(146,949)


(155,578)


(142,785)


(142,988)

Total loans, net


$  11,172,452


$  10,612,735


$  10,486,359


$    9,378,600


$    9,550,128

Loans held for sale


$           3,718


$           4,271


$           9,774


$         11,355


$         13,179














June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021

Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate


46.4 %


46.9 %


46.8 %


42.9 %


42.3 %

Commercial business


32.2 %


32.5 %


32.2 %


36.1 %


38.6 %

Agriculture


7.5 %


7.1 %


7.5 %


8.6 %


8.2 %

Construction


4.3 %


3.8 %


3.6 %


3.4 %


3.1 %

Consumer loans:











One-to-four family residential real estate


9.2 %


9.3 %


9.5 %


8.7 %


7.5 %

Other consumer


0.4 %


0.4 %


0.4 %


0.3 %


0.3 %

Total loans


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited













June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2021


2021












Deposit Composition - Dollars


(dollars in thousands)

Demand and other noninterest-bearing


$  8,741,488


$  8,790,138


$  8,856,714


$  7,971,680


$  7,703,325

Money market


3,402,555


3,501,723


3,525,299


3,076,833


2,950,063

Interest-bearing demand


2,104,118


2,103,053


1,999,407


1,646,816


1,525,360

Savings


1,646,363


1,637,451


1,617,546


1,416,376


1,388,241

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit


737,297


775,048


779,146


740,281


720,553

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000


232,063


239,863


249,120


190,402


193,080

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more


138,945


145,372


160,490


108,483


105,393

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits


29,178


32,608


35,611


26,835


24,409

Brokered certificates of deposit





5,000


5,000

Reciprocal money market accounts


924,552


1,073,405


786,046


770,693


730,008

Subtotal


17,956,559


18,298,661


18,009,379


15,953,399


15,345,432

Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting


367


552


736



Total deposits


$  17,956,926


$  18,299,213


$  18,010,115


$  15,953,399


$  15,345,432



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Deposit Composition - Percentages


2022


2022


2021


2021


2021

Demand and other noninterest-bearing


48.7 %


48.1 %


49.1 %


50.0 %


50.2 %

Money market


18.9 %


19.1 %


19.6 %


19.3 %


19.2 %

Interest-bearing demand


11.7 %


11.5 %


11.1 %


10.3 %


9.9 %

Savings


9.2 %


8.9 %


9.0 %


8.9 %


9.0 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit


4.1 %


4.2 %


4.3 %


4.6 %


4.7 %

Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000


1.3 %


1.3 %


1.4 %


1.2 %


1.3 %

Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more


0.8 %


0.8 %


0.9 %


0.7 %


0.7 %

Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits


0.2 %


0.2 %


0.2 %


0.2 %


0.2 %

Reciprocal money market accounts


5.1 %


5.9 %


4.4 %


4.8 %


4.8 %

Total


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate
















(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS













Loans, net (1)(2)


$ 10,989,493


$       112,142


4.09 %


$    9,664,169


$       100,908


4.19 %

Taxable securities


6,761,383


34,622


2.05 %


5,291,380


24,750


1.88 %

Tax exempt securities (2)


729,916


4,753


2.61 %


623,458


3,577


2.30 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks


494,725


887


0.72 %


597,321


159


0.11 %

Total interest-earning assets


18,975,517


152,404


3.22 %


16,176,328


129,394


3.21 %

Other earning assets


305,775






244,181





Noninterest-earning assets


1,488,910






1,249,971





Total assets


$ 20,770,202






$ 17,670,480





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts


$    4,406,022


$           1,000


0.09 %


$    3,632,383


$               692


0.08 %

Interest-bearing demand


2,123,005


411


0.08 %


1,546,247


286


0.07 %

Savings accounts


1,638,334


78


0.02 %


1,318,837


45


0.01 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit


756,528


923


0.49 %


702,967


245


0.14 %

Certificates of deposit


411,115


52


0.05 %


329,938


158


0.19 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


9,335,004


2,464


0.11 %


7,530,372


1,426


0.08 %

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings


7,340


73


3.99 %


7,395


72


3.91 %

Subordinated debentures


10,000


172


6.90 %


35,030


468


5.36 %

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities


62,017


153


0.99 %


45,832


19


0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,414,361


2,862


0.12 %


7,618,629


1,985


0.10 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


8,822,071






7,529,034





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


235,159






210,038





Shareholders' equity


2,298,611






2,312,779





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 20,770,202






$ 17,670,480





Net interest income (tax equivalent)


$       149,542






$       127,409



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.16 %






3.16 %

__________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $856 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $751 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited















Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended



June 30, 2022


March 31, 2022



Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate
















(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS













Loans, net (1)(2)


$ 10,989,493


$       112,142


4.09 %


$ 10,665,242


$       108,181


4.11 %

Taxable securities


6,761,383


34,622


2.05 %


7,217,844


37,162


2.09 %

Tax exempt securities (2)


729,916


4,753


2.61 %


792,763


4,715


2.41 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks


494,725


887


0.72 %


590,795


295


0.20 %

Total interest-earning assets


18,975,517


152,404


3.22 %


19,266,644


150,353


3.16 %

Other earning assets


305,775






302,865





Noninterest-earning assets


1,488,910






1,386,157





Total assets


$ 20,770,202






$ 20,955,666





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts


$    4,406,022


$           1,000


0.09 %


$    4,530,698


$               960


0.09 %

Interest-bearing demand


2,123,005


411


0.08 %


2,024,757


374


0.07 %

Savings accounts


1,638,334


78


0.02 %


1,632,369


77


0.02 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit


756,528


923


0.49 %


776,965


288


0.15 %

Certificates of deposit


411,115


52


0.05 %


437,251


97


0.09 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


9,335,004


2,464


0.11 %


9,402,040


1,796


0.08 %

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings


7,340


73


3.99 %


7,354


71


3.92 %

Subordinated debentures


10,000


172


6.90 %


10,000


144


5.84 %

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities


62,017


153


0.99 %


76,185


74


0.39 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,414,361


2,862


0.12 %


9,495,579


2,085


0.09 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


8,822,071






8,695,832





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


235,159






228,879





Shareholders' equity


2,298,611






2,535,376





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 20,770,202






$ 20,955,666





Net interest income (tax equivalent)


$       149,542






$       148,268



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.16 %






3.12 %

__________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental amortization of $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $990 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES











Columbia Banking System, Inc.











Unaudited















Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021



Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate


Average

Balances


Interest

Earned / Paid


Average

Rate
















(dollars in thousands)

ASSETS













Loans, net (1)(2)


$ 10,828,263


$       220,323


4.10 %


$    9,625,790


$       202,385


4.24 %

Taxable securities


6,988,353


71,784


2.07 %


4,959,620


47,566


1.93 %

Tax exempt securities (2)


761,166


9,468


2.51 %


614,841


7,069


2.32 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks


542,494


1,182


0.44 %


599,689


311


0.10 %

Total interest-earning assets


19,120,276


$       302,757


3.19 %


15,799,940


$       257,331


3.28 %

Other earning assets


304,328






243,437





Noninterest-earning assets


1,437,817






1,239,855





Total assets


$ 20,862,421






$ 17,283,232





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Money market accounts


$    4,468,015


$           1,960


0.09 %


$    3,542,068


$           1,391


0.08 %

Interest-bearing demand


2,074,152


785


0.08 %


1,498,211


551


0.07 %

Savings accounts


1,635,368


155


0.02 %


1,270,403


85


0.01 %

Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit


766,690


1,211


0.32 %


683,172


521


0.15 %

Certificates of deposit


424,111


149


0.07 %


333,111


363


0.22 %

Total interest-bearing deposits


9,368,336


4,260


0.09 %


7,326,965


2,911


0.08 %

FHLB advances and FRB borrowings


7,347


144


3.95 %


7,401


144


3.92 %

Subordinated debentures


10,000


316


6.37 %


35,051


936


5.39 %

Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities


69,062


227


0.66 %


49,740


42


0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,454,745


$           4,947


0.11 %


7,419,157


$           4,033


0.11 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits


8,759,301






7,311,385





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


232,036






223,097





Shareholders' equity


2,416,339






2,329,593





Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$ 20,862,421






$ 17,283,232





Net interest income (tax equivalent)


$       297,810






$       253,298



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.14 %






3.23 %

__________

(1)

Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $7.0 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(2)

Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.0 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)


$     149,542


$     148,268


$     127,409


$     297,810


$     253,298

Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent):











Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans


2,053


350


(856)


2,403


(1,911)

Premium amortization on acquired securities


1,132


1,031


532


2,163


1,052

Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)


$     152,727


$     149,649


$     127,085


$     302,376


$     252,439












Average interest earning assets


$ 18,975,517


$ 19,266,644


$ 16,176,328


$ 19,120,276


$ 15,799,940

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)


3.16 %


3.12 %


3.16 %


3.14 %


3.23 %

Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)


3.23 %


3.15 %


3.15 %


3.19 %


3.22 %



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)


$       95,379


$     105,053


$       84,116


$     200,432


$     167,675

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense:











Merger-related expenses


(3,901)


(7,057)


(510)


(10,958)


(510)

Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO


(116)


(10)


(111)


(126)


(38)

Loss on asset disposals


(11)


(29)


(2)


(40)


(8)

B&O taxes


(1,584)


(1,589)


(1,490)


(3,173)


(2,749)

Operating noninterest expense (numerator B)


$       89,767


$       96,368


$       82,003


$     186,135


$     164,370












Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)


$     149,542


$     148,268


$     127,409


$     297,810


$     253,298

Noninterest income


25,006


24,180


22,730


49,186


45,896

Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment


538


475


434


1,013


849

Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A)


$     175,086


$     172,923


$     150,573


$     348,009


$     300,043












Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1)


$     152,727


$     149,649


$     127,085


$     302,376


$     252,439

Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent):











Investment securities gain, net




(314)



(314)

Gain on asset disposals


(97)


(414)


(287)


(511)


(287)

Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent)


25,447


24,241


22,563


49,688


46,144

Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B)


$     178,174


$     173,890


$     149,648


$     352,064


$     298,583

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A)


54.48 %


60.75 %


55.86 %


57.59 %


55.88 %

Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B)


50.38 %


55.42 %


54.80 %


52.87 %


55.05 %

__________

(1)

Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands)

Noninterest expense (numerator A)


$       95,379


$     105,053


$       84,116


$     200,432


$     167,675

Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense:











Merger-related expenses


(3,901)


(7,057)


(510)


(10,958)


(510)

Core noninterest expense (numerator B)


$       91,478


$       97,996


$       83,606


$     189,474


$     167,165












Average assets (denominator)


$ 20,770,202


$ 20,955,666


$ 17,670,480


$ 20,862,421


$ 17,283,232

Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1)


1.84 %


2.01 %


1.90 %


1.92 %


1.94 %

Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator)


1.76 %


1.87 %


1.89 %


1.82 %


1.93 %

__________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Pre-tax, pre-provision income:


(in thousands)

Income before income taxes


$          74,978


$          73,127


$          69,576


$        148,105


$        133,977

Provision (recapture) for credit losses


2,100


(7,800)


(5,500)


(5,700)


(6,300)

Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments



500


200


500


1,700

B&O taxes


1,584


1,589


1,490


3,173


2,749

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$          78,662


$          67,416


$          65,766


$        146,078


$        132,126

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio:



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021








Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

Shareholders' equity (numerator A)


$  2,243,218


$  2,360,779


$  2,333,246

Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity:







Goodwill


(823,172)


(823,172)


(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net


(30,140)


(32,359)


(22,958)

Tangible common equity (numerator B)


$  1,389,906


$  1,505,248


$  1,544,446








Total assets (denominator A)


$ 20,564,390


$ 20,963,958


$ 18,013,477

Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets:







Goodwill


(823,172)


(823,172)


(765,842)

Other intangible assets, net


(30,140)


(32,359)


(22,958)

Tangible assets (denominator B)


$ 19,711,078


$ 20,108,427


$ 17,224,677








Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A)


10.91 %


11.26 %


12.95 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B)


7.05 %


7.49 %


8.97 %

Common shares outstanding (denominator C)


78,621


78,644


71,742

Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C)


$         28.53


$         30.02


$         32.52

Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C)


$         17.68


$         19.14


$         21.53

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans:



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021








Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands)

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator)


$     149,935


$     146,949


$     142,988








Total loans (denominator A)


11,322,387


10,759,684


9,693,116

Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance)


32,395


83,196


691,949

Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B)


$ 11,289,992


$ 10,676,488


$  9,001,167








ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A)


1.32 %


1.37 %


1.48 %

ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B)


1.33 %


1.38 %


1.59 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio:



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2022


2022


2021


2022


2021












Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation:


(dollars in thousands)

Net income (numerator A)


$       58,808


$       57,522


$       55,039


$     116,330


$     106,892

Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders:











Amortization of intangibles


2,219


2,288


1,852


4,507


3,776

Tax effect on intangible amortization


(466)


(481)


(389)


(947)


(793)

Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B)


$       60,561


$       59,329


$       56,502


119,890


$     109,875












Average shareholders' equity (denominator A)


$  2,298,611


$  2,535,376


$  2,312,779


2,416,339


$  2,329,593

Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity:











Average intangibles


(854,743)


(857,031)


(790,015)


(855,881)


(790,859)

Average tangible common equity (denominator B)


$  1,443,868


$  1,678,345


$  1,522,764


$  1,560,458


$  1,538,734












Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1)


10.23 %


9.08 %


9.52 %


9.63 %


9.18 %

Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2)


16.78 %


14.14 %


14.84 %


15.37 %


14.28 %

__________

(1)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized.

(2)

For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-announces-second-quarter-2022-results-and-quarterly-cash-dividend-301590763.html

