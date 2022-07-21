Austin Business Journal Ranks HomeTown Texas No. 1 Mortgage Lender for Best Places To Work

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeTown Texas, (formerly Leahy Lending) (https://httexas.com), voted number 1 Mortgage Lender by Austin Business Journal's Best Places To Work in Central Texas.

HomeTown Texas, is passionate about understanding individual goals and aspirations. The company ensures team members have what they need to achieve their dreams. A strong work-life balance is key to their high retention of best-in-class employees.

This year's Best Places to Work in Central Texas award is based on employee feedback collected through Quantum's annual workforce study. ABJ's BPTW measures Communication and Resources, Individual Needs. Manager Effectiveness, Personal Engagement, Team Dynamics and Trust in Leadership.

"We have an amazing culture! We always work hard to protect and nurture our Core Values. We are a highly motivated, energetic, fun and professional team treating one another as family."- Ryan Leahy – Regional President & Senior Loan Officer (https://httexas.com/leadership-team/ryan-leahy/)

About HomeTown Texas

Based in Austin, Texas, Ryan Leahy and Team at HomeTown Texas pride themselves in supplying homebuyers with the confidence needed to secure their dream home. Specializing in Jumbo, Conventional, FHA, VA, Refinancing and a variety of other loan solutions, their team of mortgage professionals brings a combined 250+ years of experience in real estate and funding to their clients.

With over 200, 5-star Google reviews, accolades from Texas Monthly, Austin Business Journal and many others, it's no wonder why Leahy Lending, now, HomeTown Texas, has become Texas' premier home financing provider. For more information or to learn about your home financing options, visit httexas.com.

