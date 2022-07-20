SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES CENTRAL VALLEY SWEEPING AND VACUSWEEP

Acquisition Expands SCA's Market Leading Position in California

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Central Valley Sweeping, LLC and Vacusweep, LLC. (collectively "the Companies"). The Companies, located in Visalia and Bakersfield, California, provide sweeping services to commercial customers, contractors, government entities and property management companies throughout the state. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SCA's acquisition of the Companies marks SCA's tenth and eleventh transactions in 2022. Combined with SCA's February 2022 acquisitions of Contract Sweeping Services and Dickson Sweeping, the transaction expands SCA's footprint throughout the state of California.

"SCA is ecstatic about the opportunity to broaden our California footprint," said Michael Latanza, Chief Development Officer at SCA. "These transactions continue our strategy of contiguous growth by acquiring well established, best-in-class businesses. We look forward to continuing the Bawks family tradition of excellence."

The Companies management team, Matt Bawks and Christy Bawks, will continue to lead operations in the region for SCA. "Partnering with SCA allows us to continue our growth while providing greater resources to our employees and customers," said Matt Bawks, President of Central Valley Services.

This marks SCA's 45th & 46th acquisitions to-date. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 2,000 employees in over 70 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT CENTRAL VALLEY SWEEPING, LLC AND VACUSWEEP, LLC

Central Valley Sweeping (CVS) and Vacusweep, founded by Bill and Joanne Bawks, have been in business for over 30 years. They are currently owned and led by Matt Bawks and Christy Bawks, the second generation of the Bawks family in the industry, providing sweeping services to commercial customers, contractors, government entities, and property management companies throughout the state of California. CVS's and Vacusweep's missions are to provide quality professional cleaning and industrial sweeping services to meet their customers unique needs.

