ShardSecure's Award-Winning Microshard™ Technology Now Available in Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022: /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure, inventor of the innovative Microshard technology that mitigates data security and privacy risks in the cloud, is now available for purchase in Azure Marketplace .

For ease of deployment and streamlined adoption, ShardSecure creates its own infrastructure, including virtual clusters, storage accounts, and load balancers. ShardSecure will also be partnering with Microsoft to help support sales, reach more customers, and generate increased demand.

ShardSecure opted for Microsoft Azure in part due to its strength in the financial services vertical, a key focus for the company. Azure's security offerings are also very complementary to ShardSecure's Microshard technology, with Azure demonstrating high standards in security and privacy for enterprise customers.

"We're pleased to be offering our Microshard technology in Azure Marketplace," said Bob Lam, CEO and Co-Founder of ShardSecure. "We believe that organizations deserve to maintain control of their sensitive data in the cloud while securing it from attack. Microshard technology was designed to offer that protection. Our availability in Microsoft Azure is the latest way that ShardSecure is growing to reach more companies with its advanced data security solution."

Microshard technology desensitizes sensitive data by digitally shredding it into microshards that are too small to contain sensitive data. Those microshards are then mixed with poison data and distributed to multiple logical Microshard storage containers of the customer's choosing.

Microsharding renders sensitive data unintelligible and of no value in the wrong hands, enabling that data for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments to help ensure stronger security and privacy. The three-step Microshard process drastically mitigates the impact of data compromise and supports business continuity even during an outage.

Additionally, its self-healing data and RAID-5-like ability to reconstruct affected data neutralizes unauthorized deletion, tampering, ransomware, and more, supporting business continuity.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager of Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like ShardSecure reach more customers and markets."

ShardSecure is changing the nature of data security. It believes that all organizations can easily and securely enjoy the benefits of cloud adoption without surrendering control of their data. Inventors of the patented Microshard technology, ShardSecure cloud-enables sensitive data by desensitizing it in multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments.

