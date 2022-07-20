IEEE Computer Society Publications Achieve Compelling Increases in Impact Factors

IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence earns highest impact factor of all IEEE publications

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS)—the leading publisher of peer-reviewed magazines and journals covering all aspects of computer science, engineering, and technology—announced that its publications earned high 2021 impact factors, as reported by Clarivate Analytics Journal Citation Reports (JCR). Many of the 2021 impact factors increased compared to 2020.

The publications of the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) earned notably high 2021 impact factors, including IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI) which earned the highest impact factor of all IEEE publications. (PRNewswire)

Impact factor is a measurement of how often a scholarly publication's articles are cited and therefore is an indicator of that publication's importance and influence within a scientific community. IEEE Transactions on Pattern Analysis and Machine Intelligence (TPAMI) earned a very high impact factor of 24.314—the highest impact factor of all IEEE publications.

"It is great to see growth in impact of TPAMI and the breadth of Computer Society journals and magazines that are contributing to advancing our field," said William Gropp, 2022 IEEE CS President.

"As the computer-vision and machine-learning research communities experience substantive advancements, the importance and influence of TPAMI continue to grow as one of IEEE's flagship journals and also as one of the premier journals across all of computer science," said Kyoung Mu Lee, TPAMI editor in chief.

"The release of the 2021 impact factors has confirmed the impact the IEEE CS publication portfolio has made across all areas of technical coverage," said David Ebert, IEEE CS Vice President for Publications. "I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our volunteers at all levels (reviewers, authors, editorial board members, and editors in chief) and the entire IEEE CS staff who have contributed to this success and continued the strong growth of publications in computer engineering and science."

The Impact factor measures the frequency with which the average article in a publication has been cited in a particular year. The calculation is based on a two-year period and involves dividing the number of times articles were cited by the number of articles that are citable. (Source: https://researchguides.uic.edu/if/impact)

Visit https://www.computer.org/publications/ieee-computer-society-publications-by-topic to learn more about the IEEE CS's portfolio of peer-reviewed magazines and journals.

