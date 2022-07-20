F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter of 2022 Earnings

Strong linked quarter annualized loan growth of 18% with record revenue of $336 million and 55% efficiency ratio

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2022 with net income available to common stockholders of $107.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $99.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, and first quarter of 2022 net income available to common stockholders totaled $51.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2022 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.31, excluding $2.0 million (pre-tax) of significant items. On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2021 was $0.31 per share, excluding $2.6 million (pre-tax) of significant items, and the first quarter of 2022 was $0.26 per share, excluding $51.9 million (pre-tax) of significant items.

"F.N.B. Corporation produced strong second quarter operating earnings per share which increased 19% linked-quarter to $0.31," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Spot loan growth was a record $1.3 billion, or 19.5% annualized, excluding PPP, and revenue for the quarter totaled a record $336 million. Operating expenses remained well-controlled declining linked-quarter, leading to positive operating leverage and an efficiency ratio of 55.2%. Our profitability improved significantly with operating pre-provision net revenue up 23% on a linked-quarter basis and return on average tangible common equity of 15.5%. Asset quality remains a key focus with proactive risk management and a conservatively underwritten balance sheet driving our solid reserve coverage and net recoveries this quarter. As inflation and interest rates continue to rise, we are prepared for a broad range of economic scenarios given our strong liquidity and capital ratios, our diversified business mix, and our well-established risk management track record."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Period-end total loans and leases, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Howard) acquired loans as of the January 22, 2022 acquisition date (non-GAAP), increased $2.6 billion , or 11.2%, as commercial loans and leases increased $1.3 billion , or 8.4%, and consumer loans increased $1.3 billion , or 16.4%. PPP loans totaled $85.8 million at June 30, 2022 , compared to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021 .

Excluding PPP, period-end loans and leases (non-GAAP) increased $1.3 billion , or 19.5% annualized, on a linked-quarter basis, including an increase of $795.0 million in consumer loans and $503.9 million in commercial loans and leases.

Total average deposits grew $3.2 billion , or 10.5%, led by increases in average non-interest-bearing deposits of $1.7 billion , or 16.9%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.2 billion , or 8.8%, partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $284.4 million , or 8.7%. Average deposit growth reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the January 2022 Howard acquisition. Excluding Howard, average deposits (non-GAAP) grew $1.6 billion , or 5.1%.

Net interest income increased $25.8 million , or 11.3%, to $253.7 million primarily due to the benefit of growth in earning assets as well as the rising interest rate environment.

On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 2.76%, as the earning asset yield increased 22 basis points and the cost of funds increased 8 basis points. The total impact of PPP, purchase accounting accretion and higher cash balances on net interest margin was a decrease of 12 basis points, down slightly from 13 basis points in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income was $82.2 million , an increase of $2.4 million , or 3.0%, driven by strong contributions from capital markets fee income and higher service charges reflecting increased customer activity, partially offset by reduced contributions from mortgage banking due to lower refinance volumes given significantly higher interest rates.

Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) of $145.1 million , on an operating basis, increased $27.3 million , or 23.2%, and $17.3 million , or 13.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively.

The annualized net charge-offs/(recoveries) to total average loans ratio was (0.01)%, compared to 0.06%, with continued favorable asset quality trends across the loan portfolio.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 9.7% (estimated), compared to 10.0% at March 31, 2022 , and 9.9% at June 30, 2021 . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.49 , or 5.7%, to $8.10 compared to December 31, 2021 . Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share by $0.72 as of June 30, 2022 , primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a $0.19 reduction as of December 31, 2021 .

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at a weighted average share price of $11.77 for a total of $13.0 million .

On June 1, 2022 , the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Greenville, North Carolina -based UB Bancorp with total assets of $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 , including its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Union Bank, in an all-stock transaction valued at $19.56 per share, or a fully diluted market value of approximately $117 million , based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Tuesday, May 31, 2022 . This merger will further strengthen FNB's North Carolina presence while enhancing its low-cost deposit base.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.



Quarterly Results Summary 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 107.1

$ 51.0

$ 99.4 Net income per diluted common share 0.30

0.15

0.31 Book value per common share (period-end) 15.19

15.19

15.43 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions) 143.1

85.0

125.1 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 108.7

$ 92.0

$ 101.5 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.31

0.26

0.31 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions) 145.1

117.8

127.8 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 354,687

348,926

323,328 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (2.0)

$ (28.6)

$ — After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (1.6)

(22.6)

— Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition —

(19.1)

— After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition —

(15.1)

— Pre-tax branch consolidation costs —

(4.2)

(2.6) After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs —

(3.3)

(2.1) Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.0)

$ (51.9)

$ (2.6) Total significant items after-tax $ (1.6)

$ (41.0)

$ (2.1) Capital measures (non-GAAP)









Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) 7.25 %

7.18 %

7.26 % Tangible book value per common share (period-end) $ 8.10

$ 8.09

$ 8.20











Year-to-Date Results Summary 2022

2021



Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 158.1

$ 190.6



Net income per diluted common share 0.45

0.59



Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions) 228.0

246.0



Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 200.7

$ 192.7



Operating net income per diluted common share 0.57

0.59



Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions) 262.9

248.7



Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 351,835

324,028



Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax merger-related expenses $ (30.7)

$ —



After-tax impact of merger-related expenses (24.2)

—



Pre-tax provision expense related to acquisition (19.1)

—



After-tax impact of provision expense related to acquisition (15.1)

—



Pre-tax branch consolidation costs (4.2)

(2.6)



After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs (3.3)

(2.1)



Total significant items pre-tax $ (54.0)

$ (2.6)



Total significant items after-tax $ (42.6)

$ (2.1)



(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.

Second Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2021, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $253.7 million, an increase of $25.8 million, or 11.3%, compared to $227.9 million, as total average earning assets increased $3.1 billion, or 9.0%, including a $1.8 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity and Howard-acquired loans, $903.3 million increase in average securities and $301.6 million increase in average cash balances largely attributed to the impact from PPP activity. In addition to the growth in average earning assets, net interest income benefited from the repricing impact of the higher interest rate environment on earning asset yields, which was partially offset by the higher cost of interest-bearing deposit accounts and reduced PPP contributions.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 6 basis points to 2.76%, as the yield on earning assets increased 5 basis points to 3.05%, primarily reflecting the higher yields on variable-rate loans and investment securities partially offset by significant reductions in PPP contributions as the PPP loan portfolio winds down. The total cost of funds was stable at 0.30% with a 4 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs. The total impact of PPP, purchase accounting accretion and higher cash balances on net interest margin was a decrease of 12 basis points, compared to 1 basis point in the year-ago quarter.

Average loans and leases totaled $27.2 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion, or 7.3%. Excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP), average total loans and leases increased $3.8 billion, or 16.5%, including growth of $2.2 billion in commercial loans and leases ($1.1 billion from Howard) and $1.7 billion in consumer loans ($0.5 billion from Howard). The increase in average commercial loans and leases, excluding PPP (non-GAAP), included $1.4 billion, or 28.3%, in commercial and industrial loans and $723.1 million, or 7.3%, in commercial real estate balances driven by a combination of organic loan origination activity and the Howard acquisition. Commercial origination activity was led by the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and North Carolina markets. The increase in average consumer loans included a $981.9 million increase in residential mortgages and a $585.5 million increase in direct home equity installment loans driven by a combination of strong organic loan origination activity and the Howard acquisition.

Average deposits totaled $33.7 billion with growth in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.7 billion, or 16.9%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.2 billion, or 8.8%, partially offset by a decline in time deposits of $284.4 million, or 8.7%. The growth in average deposits reflected organic growth in new and existing customer relationships and inflows from the Howard acquisition. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.8% at June 30, 2022, compared to 82.4% at June 30, 2021. Additionally, the funding mix continued to improve with non-interest-bearing deposits growing to 35% of total deposits at quarter end, compared to 33% as of June 30, 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $82.2 million, an increase of $2.4 million, or 3.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Service charges increased $5.0 million, or 16.7%, driven by interchange fees, treasury management services and higher customer activity. Capital markets income totaled $8.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 21.9%, with solid contributions from swap fees, international banking, and debt capital markets. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $1.3 million as secondary market revenue and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from higher levels given the sharp increase in mortgage rates in 2022.

Non-interest expense totaled $192.8 million, increasing $10.3 million, or 5.6%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense totaled $190.7 million, an increase of $10.9 million, or 6.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.1 million, or 10.0%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Howard expense base. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), salaries and benefits increased $1.8 million, or 1.8%, due primarily to annual merit increases and the acquired Howard expense base. Marketing expense increased $1.3 million, or 37.5%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), due to increased digital advertising spend and campaigns related to our Physician's First Program. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 55.2%, compared to 56.8%.

The ratio of non-performing assets and 90 days past due loans to total loans and other real estate owned (OREO) decreased 18 basis points to 0.39%. Total delinquency decreased 17 basis points to 0.58%, compared to 0.75% at June 30, 2021, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio.

The provision for credit losses was $6.4 million, compared to a net benefit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, with the increase primarily due to significant loan growth and CECL-related model impacts from lower prepayment speed assumptions in the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 reflected net recoveries of ($0.4) million, or (0.01%) annualized of total average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.8 million, or 0.06% annualized, in the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans and leases decreased 7 basis points to 1.35%, directionally consistent with improved credit metrics and reflective of strong loan growth.

The effective tax rate was 20.1%, compared to 19.7% in the second quarter of 2021, with the slight increase due to higher pre-tax income and state income taxes.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 9.7% (estimated), compared to 9.9% at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.10 at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.10, or 1.2%, from $8.20 at June 30, 2021. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share by $0.72, compared to $0.14 at the end of the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the increase in unrealized losses on AFS securities resulting from the higher interest rate environment.

Second Quarter 2022 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2022, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $253.7 million, an increase of $19.6 million, or 8.4%, from the prior quarter total of $234.1 million, primarily due to growth in average earning assets and benefits from the higher interest rate environment, partially offset by the $5.8 million decreased contribution from PPP. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 2.76%. The total impact of PPP, purchase accounting accretion, and higher cash balances on net interest margin was a reduction of 12 basis points, compared to a reduction of 13 basis points in the prior quarter.

Total average earning assets increased $703.1 million, or 1.9%, to $37.3 billion. The total yield on earning assets increased 22 basis points to 3.05%, due to higher yields on investments and interest-bearing deposits with banks and variable-rate loans repricing. The total cost of funds increased 8 basis points to 0.30% from 0.22%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 14 basis points to 0.28%.

Average loans and leases totaled $27.2 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 3.8%, as average consumer loans increased $626.6 million, or 7.0%, and average commercial loans and leases increased $379.7 million, or 2.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Consumer loan growth reflected average residential mortgages increasing $351.9 million, or 8.8%, and average direct home equity installment balances increasing $173.7 million, or 7.0%. The consumer loan growth was driven by organic loan origination activity, reflecting customer preferences for adjustable-rate mortgages and the Physician's First Program. Average commercial loans and leases included growth of $293.7 million, or 4.8%, in commercial and industrial loans and $62.2 million, or 0.6%, in commercial real estate. The increases reflect commercial origination activity led by the Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and North Carolina markets.

Average deposits totaled $33.7 billion, increasing $711.9 million, or 2.2%, driven by increases in non-interest-bearing deposits of $505.3 million, or 4.5%, interest-bearing demand deposits of $93.7 million, or 0.6%, savings balances of $82.9 million, or 2.1%, and time deposits of $30.0 million, or 1.0%. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 83.8% at June 30, 2022, compared to 79.2% at March 31, 2022 due to the substantial loan growth.

Non-interest income totaled $82.2 million, a $3.8 million, or 4.9%, increase from the prior quarter. Capital markets income was $8.5 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 19.9%, with solid contributions from swap fees, international banking, syndications, and debt capital markets. Service charges increased $3.2 million, or 10.1%, due to interchange fees, treasury management services and higher customer activity. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.4 million, or 53.0%, driven by life insurance claims. Insurance commissions and fees decreased $1.3 million, or 16.5%, from seasonally elevated levels in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $0.5 million, or 8.2%. Included in mortgage banking operations income was a $0.2 million recovery for MSR valuation, compared to a $2.3 million recovery in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense totaled $192.8 million, a decrease of $34.7 million, or 15.2%. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), non-interest expense decreased $3.9 million, or 2.0%, compared to the prior quarter, excluding merger-related expenses of $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2022 and merger-related expenses of $28.6 million and branch consolidation costs of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), salaries and employee benefits decreased $8.3 million, or 7.4%, primarily related to seasonally higher long-term compensation expense of $6.2 million and seasonally higher employer-paid payroll taxes in the prior quarter. Marketing, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), increased $1.4 million, or 42.4%, due to increased digital advertising spend and campaigns related to our Physician's First Program. FDIC insurance increased $0.7 million, or 15.8%, primarily due to loan growth and balance sheet mix shift. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 55.2%, compared to 60.7%, reflecting the lower operating expense levels.

The ratio of non-performing assets and 90 days past due to total loans and OREO remained at very good levels, decreasing 5 basis points to 0.39%. Total delinquency decreased 8 basis points to 0.58%, compared to 0.66% at March 31, 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $6.4 million, compared to a net benefit of ($1.2) million when excluding $19.1 million of initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition in the prior quarter (non-GAAP). These provision levels reflected continued strong underlying portfolio credit trends with the operating-basis increase in the second quarter of 2022 driven by strong loan growth, as well as CECL-related model impacts from lower prepayment speed assumptions. The second quarter of 2022 reflected net recoveries of ($0.4) million, or (0.01)% annualized of total average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.03% annualized in the prior quarter. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases was 1.35% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2022.

The effective tax rate was 20.1%, compared to 20.9% for the first quarter of 2022 with the decline primarily resulting from tax benefits from stock compensation activity.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 9.7% (estimated), declining from 10.0% at March 31, 2022 with the decline primarily due to the risk-weighted assets impact from the strong loan growth in the second quarter. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.10 at June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.01 per share from March 31, 2022. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share by $0.72 reflecting increased unrealized losses on AFS securities caused by the higher interest rate environment, compared to $0.57 at the end of the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock at a weighted average share price of $11.77 for a total of $13.0 million.

June 30, 2022 Year-To-Date Results – Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period

Net interest income totaled $487.8 million, increasing $37.0 million, or 8.2%, as the higher interest rate environment impacted earning asset yields. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) contracted 3 basis points to 2.69%. The total impact of PPP, purchase accounting accretion and higher cash balances on net interest margin was a decrease of 13 basis points, compared to a benefit of 2 basis points in the prior year. The yield on earning assets decreased 10 basis points to 2.94% primarily from reduced PPP contribution, while the cost of funds improved 7 basis points to 0.26% due to actions taken to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits given the low interest rate environment in 2021 and strong growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Average loans totaled $26.7 billion, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 5.2%. Excluding PPP loans, average total loans and leases (non-GAAP) increased $3.3 billion, or 14.4%, including growth of $1.9 billion in commercial loans and leases ($1.0 billion from Howard) and $1.4 billion in consumer loans ($0.5 billion from Howard). Excluding PPP (non-GAAP), growth in total average commercial loans included $1.2 billion, or 24.5%, in commercial and industrial loans and $686.4 million, or 6.9%, in commercial real estate led by healthy origination activity in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and North and South Carolina markets, as well as Howard-acquired loans. Growth in total average consumer loans was due to an increase in residential mortgage loans of $819.7 million, or 24.3%, direct home equity installment loans of $527.1 million, or 25.8%, and indirect installment loans of $47.5 million, or 3.9%. Excluding PPP (non-GAAP), period-end total loans and leases increased $4.4 billion, or 18.7%, including growth of $2.5 billion in commercial loans and leases and $1.9 billion in consumer loans.

Average deposits totaled $33.4 billion, increasing $3.4 billion, or 11.4%, led by growth of $1.9 billion, or 19.4%, in non-interest-bearing deposits and $1.4 billion, or 10.2%, in interest-bearing demand deposits driven by solid organic growth in customer relationships as well as the Howard acquisition. Time deposits declined $427.5 million, or 12.6%, as customer preferences shifted to more liquid accounts, however, customers' preferences are beginning to shift back to time deposits as interest rates increase.

Non-interest income totaled $160.5 million, decreasing $2.1 million, or 1.3%. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $10.4 million, or 44.8%, as secondary market revenue and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from elevated levels in 2021 due to the significant increase in interest rates. Service charges increased $8.7 million, or 15.0%, driven by interchange fees, treasury management services and higher customer activity. Wealth management revenues increased $2.1 million, or 7.0%, as trust income and securities commissions and fees increased 9.2% and 3.3%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and an increase in assets under management.

Non-interest expense totaled $420.2 million, an increase of $52.8 million, or 14.4%, from 2021. Excluding significant items totaling $34.8 million in 2022 and $2.6 million in 2021, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) increased $20.6 million, or 5.7%. This increase was attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $6.7 million, or 3.2%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), related to normal merit increases, higher production-related commissions and incentives, and the acquired Howard expense base. On an operating basis, occupancy and equipment increased $4.2 million, or 6.5%, primarily from technology-related investments and the acquired Howard expense base. These increases were offset by a $1.3 million, or 3.7%, decrease in outside services, on an operating basis. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 57.8% on a year-to-date basis, unchanged from the 2021 period.

The provision for credit losses was $24.4 million. Excluding $19.1 million of initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition, provision for credit losses was $5.3 million, on an operating basis (non-GAAP), compared to $4.8 million in 2021. Net charge-offs totaled $1.5 million, or 0.01% of total average loans, compared to $11.0 million, or 0.09%, in 2021, with both periods well below historical levels.

The effective tax rate was 20.4% for 2022, compared to 19.3% in 2021. The increase was driven by higher state income taxes and nondeductible merger-related expenses resulting from the Howard acquisition.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition, average deposits, excluding Howard average deposits, loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans as of the acquisition date, excluding PPP loans, loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans, excluding PPP loans (average), loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, pre-provision net revenue to average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes items such as merger expenses, initial provision for non-PCD loans acquired and branch consolidation costs are not organic to run our operations and facilities. These items are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The merger expenses and branch consolidation costs principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the acquired entity or closed branch without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2022 and 2021 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























2Q22

2Q22

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 242,026

$ 221,323

$ 223,409

9.4

8.3

$ 463,349

$ 444,791

4.2 Securities:





























Taxable 27,150

24,023

21,499

13.0

26.3

51,173

43,606

17.4 Tax-exempt 6,569

6,727

7,279

(2.3)

(9.8)

13,296

14,839

(10.4) Other 5,033

1,507

659

234.0

663.7

6,540

1,082

504.4 Total Interest Income 280,778

253,580

252,846

10.7

11.0

534,358

504,318

6.0 Interest Expense





























Deposits 15,090

7,685

12,165

96.4

24.0

22,775

27,410

(16.9) Short-term borrowings 5,760

5,802

6,676

(0.7)

(13.7)

11,562

13,716

(15.7) Long-term borrowings 6,238

6,017

6,134

3.7

1.7

12,255

12,398

(1.2) Total Interest Expense 27,088

19,504

24,975

38.9

8.5

46,592

53,524

(13.0) Net Interest Income 253,690

234,076

227,871

8.4

11.3

487,766

450,794

8.2 Provision for credit losses 6,422

17,959

(1,126)

(64.2)

—

24,381

4,785

409.5 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 247,268

216,117

228,997

14.4

8.0

463,385

446,009

3.9 Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 34,693

31,515

29,726

10.1

16.7

66,208

57,557

15.0 Trust services 9,713

10,349

9,282

(6.1)

4.6

20,062

18,365

9.2 Insurance commissions and fees 6,352

7,605

6,227

(16.5)

2.0

13,957

13,412

4.1 Securities commissions and fees 6,052

5,691

5,747

6.3

5.3

11,743

11,365

3.3 Capital markets income 8,547

7,127

7,012

19.9

21.9

15,674

14,724

6.5 Mortgage banking operations 6,120

6,667

7,422

(8.2)

(17.5)

12,787

23,155

(44.8) Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 2,770

2,150

2,383

28.8

16.2

4,920

4,659

5.6 Bank owned life insurance 4,043

2,642

4,766

53.0

(15.2)

6,685

7,714

(13.3) Net securities gains 48

—

87

—

(44.8)

48

128

(62.5) Other 3,816

4,576

7,120

(16.6)

(46.4)

8,392

11,498

(27.0) Total Non-Interest Income 82,154

78,322

79,772

4.9

3.0

160,476

162,577

(1.3) Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 103,870

112,189

102,073

(7.4)

1.8

216,059

209,376

3.2 Net occupancy 15,768

18,189

16,296

(13.3)

(3.2)

33,957

32,459

4.6 Equipment 18,687

18,005

17,160

3.8

8.9

36,692

34,190

7.3 Amortization of intangibles 3,549

3,227

3,024

10.0

17.4

6,776

6,074

11.6 Outside services 17,265

17,033

18,695

1.4

(7.6)

34,298

35,624

(3.7) Marketing 4,628

3,256

3,392

42.1

36.4

7,884

6,833

15.4 FDIC insurance 5,295

4,574

4,208

15.8

25.8

9,869

9,052

9.0 Bank shares and franchise taxes 3,905

4,027

3,576

(3.0)

9.2

7,932

7,355

7.8 Merger-related 2,027

28,629

—

(92.9)

—

30,656

—

— Other 17,780

18,297

14,076

(2.8)

26.3

36,077

26,399

36.7 Total Non-Interest Expense 192,774

227,426

182,500

(15.2)

5.6

420,200

367,362

14.4 Income Before Income Taxes 136,648

67,013

126,269

103.9

8.2

203,661

241,224

(15.6) Income taxes 27,506

14,015

24,882

96.3

10.5

41,521

46,602

(10.9) Net Income 109,142

52,998

101,387

105.9

7.6

162,140

194,622

(16.7) Preferred stock dividends 2,010

2,010

2,010

—

—

4,020

4,020

— Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 107,132

$ 50,988

$ 99,377

110.1

7.8

$ 158,120

$ 190,602

(17.0) Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.30

$ 0.15

$ 0.31

100.0

(3.2)

$ 0.45

$ 0.60

(25.0) Diluted 0.30

0.15

0.31

100.0

(3.2)

0.45

0.59

(23.7) Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

0.24

0.24

—

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













2Q22

2Q22

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 438

$ 436

$ 394

0.5

11.2 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,591

3,421

2,550

(53.5)

(37.6) Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,029

3,857

2,944

(47.4)

(31.1) Securities available for sale 3,566

3,446

3,126

3.5

14.1 Securities held to maturity 3,740

3,513

3,135

6.5

19.3 Loans held for sale 164

253

177

(35.2)

(7.3) Loans and leases, net of unearned income 28,044

26,839

25,111

4.5

11.7 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (378)

(371)

(357)

1.9

5.9 Net Loans and Leases 27,666

26,468

24,754

4.5

11.8 Premises and equipment, net 405

394

343

2.8

18.1 Goodwill 2,434

2,434

2,262

—

7.6 Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 55

59

48

(6.8)

14.6 Bank owned life insurance 627

627

549

—

14.2 Other assets 995

971

1,068

2.5

(6.8) Total Assets $ 41,681

$ 42,022

$ 38,406

(0.8)

8.5 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 11,716

$ 11,729

$ 10,198

(0.1)

14.9 Interest-bearing demand 14,739

15,256

13,657

(3.4)

7.9 Savings 3,982

3,970

3,413

0.3

16.7 Certificates and other time deposits 3,043

2,949

3,201

3.2

(4.9) Total Deposits 33,480

33,904

30,469

(1.3)

9.9 Short-term borrowings 1,391

1,425

1,650

(2.4)

(15.7) Long-term borrowings 712

713

888

(0.1)

(19.8) Other liabilities 662

541

362

22.4

82.9 Total Liabilities 36,245

36,583

33,369

(0.9)

8.6 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107

107

107

—

— Common stock 4

4

3

—

33.3 Additional paid-in capital 4,562

4,560

4,101

—

11.2 Retained earnings 1,182

1,118

981

5.7

20.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (252)

(202)

(46)

24.8

447.8 Treasury stock (167)

(148)

(109)

12.8

53.2 Total Stockholders' Equity 5,436

5,439

5,037

(0.1)

7.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 41,681

$ 42,022

$ 38,406

(0.8)

8.5

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 2,738,581

$ 5,033

0.74 %

$ 3,105,599

$ 1,507

0.20 %

$ 2,436,958

$ 659

0.11 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,069,239

26,912

1.77

5,930,948

23,785

1.60

5,071,781

21,295

1.68 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,000,593

8,524

3.41

1,025,284

8,732

3.41

1,094,787

9,386

3.43 Loans held for sale

209,544

2,065

3.94

259,362

2,392

3.70

196,455

1,865

3.80 Loans and leases (1) (3)

27,245,122

240,900

3.54

26,238,804

219,762

3.39

25,397,396

222,383

3.51 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

37,263,079

283,434

3.05

36,559,997

256,178

2.83

34,197,377

255,588

3.00 Cash and due from banks

435,111









410,716









369,086







Allowance for credit losses

(374,750)









(360,392)









(368,243)







Premises and equipment

400,652









378,090









335,294







Other assets

4,163,546









4,132,660









3,992,672







Total Assets

$ 41,887,638









$ 41,121,071









$ 38,526,186







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 15,013,195

10,455

0.28

$ 14,919,488

3,416

0.09

$ 13,798,324

4,900

0.14 Savings

3,957,969

597

0.06

3,875,020

143

0.01

3,391,989

175

0.02 Certificates and other time

2,974,360

4,038

0.55

2,944,377

4,126

0.57

3,258,747

7,090

0.88 Total interest-bearing deposits

21,945,524

15,090

0.28

21,738,885

7,685

0.14

20,449,060

12,165

0.24 Short-term borrowings

1,421,706

5,760

1.62

1,509,971

5,802

1.56

1,700,795

6,676

1.57 Long-term borrowings

712,313

6,238

3.51

709,817

6,017

3.44

954,402

6,134

2.58 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

24,079,543

27,088

0.45

23,958,673

19,504

0.33

23,104,257

24,975

0.43 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

11,761,183









11,255,917









10,058,181







Total Deposits and Borrowings

35,840,726





0.30

35,214,590





0.22

33,162,438





0.30 Other liabilities

608,999









457,587









369,249







Total Liabilities

36,449,725









35,672,177









33,531,687







Stockholders' Equity

5,437,913









5,448,894









4,994,499







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,887,638









$ 41,121,071









$ 38,526,186







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 13,183,536









$ 12,601,324









$ 11,093,120







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





256,346









236,674









230,613



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,656)









(2,598)









(2,742)



Net Interest Income





$ 253,690









$ 234,076









$ 227,871



Net Interest Spread









2.60 %









2.50 %









2.57 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.76 %









2.61 %









2.70 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 2,921,076

$ 6,540

0.45 %

$ 1,999,580

$ 1,082

0.11 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,000,476

50,697

1.69

4,994,705

43,212

1.73 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,012,870

17,256

3.41

1,110,902

19,107

3.44 Loans held for sale

234,316

4,457

3.81

180,503

3,358

3.72 Loans and leases (1) (3)

26,744,743

460,662

3.47

25,424,960

443,160

3.51 Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

36,913,481

539,612

2.94

33,710,650

509,919

3.04 Cash and due from banks

422,981









369,474







Allowance for credit losses

(367,611)









(369,013)







Premises and equipment

389,433









334,310







Other assets

4,148,188









4,033,514







Total Assets

$ 41,506,472









$ 38,078,935







Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,966,600

13,871

0.19

$ 13,578,936

10,439

0.16 Savings

3,916,724

740

0.04

3,336,465

347

0.02 Certificates and other time

2,959,451

8,164

0.56

3,386,928

16,624

0.99 Total interest-bearing deposits

21,842,775

22,775

0.21

20,302,329

27,410

0.27 Short-term borrowings

1,465,595

11,562

1.59

1,759,979

13,716

1.57 Long-term borrowings

711,072

12,255

3.48

1,023,337

12,398

2.44 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

24,019,442

46,592

0.39

23,085,645

53,524

0.47 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

11,509,946









9,638,015







Total Deposits and Borrowings

35,529,388





0.26

32,723,660





0.33 Other liabilities

533,711









377,089







Total Liabilities

36,063,099









33,100,749







Stockholders' Equity

5,443,373









4,978,186







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,506,472









$ 38,078,935







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 12,894,039









$ 10,625,005







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





493,020









456,395



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(5,254)









(5,601)



Net Interest Income





$ 487,766









$ 450,794



Net Interest Spread









2.55 %









2.57 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.69 %









2.72 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 8.05 %

3.94 %

8.14 %

6.01 %

7.88 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 15.24

7.50

15.52

11.35

15.09 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.53

7.49

15.85

11.49

15.41 Return on average assets 1.05

0.52

1.06

0.79

1.03 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.14

0.58

1.15

0.87

1.12 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.76

2.61

2.70

2.69

2.72 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.05

2.83

3.00

2.94

3.04 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.28

0.14

0.24

0.21

0.27 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.45

0.33

0.43

0.39

0.47 Cost of funds 0.30

0.22

0.30

0.26

0.33 Efficiency ratio (1) 55.18

60.66

56.83

57.82

57.75 Effective tax rate 20.13

20.91

19.71

20.39

19.32 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average

tangible common equity (1) 20.21

11.89

19.49

16.03

19.40 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average

tangible common equity (1) 20.49

16.48

19.90

18.48

19.60 Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 13.04

12.94

13.12







Common equity / assets (period end) 12.79

12.69

12.84







Common equity tier 1 (3) 9.7

10.0

9.9







Leverage ratio 8.22

8.28

7.84







Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.52

7.45

7.55







Tangible common equity / tangible assets

(period end) (1) 7.25

7.18

7.26







Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 354,687,069

348,926,046

323,328,165

351,834,934

324,028,263 Period end common shares outstanding 350,725,378

350,911,030

319,465,156







Book value per common share $ 15.19

$ 15.19

$ 15.43







Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.10

8.09

8.20







Dividend payout ratio (common) 39.74 %

83.74 %

39.09 %

53.93 %

40.86 %

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) June 30, 2022 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Dollars in millions)





























(Unaudited)











































% Variance

























2Q22

2Q22













2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate $ 10,787

$ 10,746

$ 9,793

0.4

10.2











Commercial and industrial (1) 6,564

6,220

6,619

5.5

(0.8)











Commercial leases 504

471

477

7.0

5.7











Other 136

144

80

(5.6)

70.0











Commercial loans and leases 17,991

17,581

16,969

2.3

6.0











Direct installment 2,769

2,568

2,145

7.8

29.1











Residential mortgages 4,595

4,188

3,505

9.7

31.1











Indirect installment 1,384

1,216

1,223

13.8

13.2











Consumer LOC 1,305

1,286

1,269

1.5

2.8











Consumer loans 10,053

9,258

8,142

8.6

23.5











Total loans and leases $ 28,044

$ 26,839

$ 25,111

4.5

11.7











Note: Loans held for sale were $164, $253 and $177 at 2Q22, 1Q22, and 2Q21, respectively.











(1) PPP loans were $85.8 million, $179.6 million and $1.6 billion at 2Q22, 1Q22 and 2Q21, respectively.







































% Variance











Average balances











2Q22

2Q22

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Loans and Leases: 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021

Var. Commercial real estate $ 10,621

$ 10,558

$ 9,897

0.6

7.3

$ 10,582

$ 9,896

6.9 Commercial and industrial (1) 6,392

6,098

7,010

4.8

(8.8)

6,254

7,078

(11.6) Commercial leases 469

482

476

(2.8)

(1.5)

475

476

(0.2) Other 150

113

76

32.8

98.8

132

67

97.4 Commercial loans and leases 17,632

17,252

17,459

2.2

1.0

17,443

17,517

(0.4) Direct installment 2,653

2,480

2,068

7.0

28.3

2,567

2,040

25.8 Residential mortgages 4,368

4,016

3,386

8.8

29.0

4,193

3,373

24.3 Indirect installment 1,299

1,214

1,214

7.0

7.1

1,257

1,210

3.9 Consumer LOC 1,292

1,276

1,270

1.3

1.7

1,285

1,285

— Consumer loans 9,613

8,987

7,938

7.0

21.1

9,302

7,908

17.6 Total loans and leases $ 27,245

$ 26,239

$ 25,397

3.8

7.3

$ 26,745

$ 25,425

5.2

(1) PPP average loans were $126.4 million, $252.3 million and $2.1 billion at 2Q22, 1Q22 and 2Q21, respectively, and $189.0 million and $2.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











2Q22

2Q22 Asset Quality Data 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 92

$ 102

$ 128

(9.8)

(28.1) Other real estate owned (OREO) 10

8

9

25.0

11.1 Non-performing assets $ 102

$ 110

$ 137

(7.3)

(25.5) Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.33 %

0.38 %

0.51 %







Non-performing assets + 90 days past due / total loans and leases +

OREO 0.39

0.44

0.57







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 63

$ 68

$ 54

(7.4)

16.7 Loans 90+ days past due 8

9

7

(11.1)

14.3 Non-accrual loans 92

102

128

(9.8)

(28.1) Past due and non-accrual loans $ 163

$ 179

$ 189

(8.9)

(13.8) Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.58 %

0.66 %

0.75 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Dollars in millions)











% Variance











(Unaudited)











2Q22

2Q22

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan

Commitments Rollforward 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 370.6

$ 344.3

$ 362.0

7.7

2.4

$ 344.3

$ 363.1

(5.2) Provision for credit losses 7.0

18.2

(1.7)

(61.7)

509.7

25.2

4.4

478.7 Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries 0.4

(1.9)

(3.8)

(120.2)

(110.0)

(1.5)

(11.0)

(86.2) Allowance for purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans and leases at acquisition —

10.0

—









10.0

—



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 378.0

$ 370.6

$ 356.5

2.0

6.0

$ 378.0

$ 356.5

6.0 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 18.8

$ 19.2

$ 13.5

(1.8)

39.0

$ 19.2

$ 13.7

40.2 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments (0.6)

(0.3)

0.6

70.3

(199.8)

(0.9)

0.4

(314.7) Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 18.2

$ 18.8

$ 14.1

(3.1)

29.2

$ 18.2

$ 14.1

29.4 Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance

for unfunded loan commitments $ 396.3

$ 389.5

$ 370.6

1.7

6.9

$ 396.3

$ 370.6

6.9 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.35 %

1.38 %

1.42 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 408.9

365.0

278.2



















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases (0.01)

0.03

0.06









0.01 %

0.09 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.















% Variance

























2Q22

2Q22

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021

Var. Operating net income available to common stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common stockholders $ 107,132

$ 50,988

$ 99,377









$ 158,120

$ 190,602



Merger-related expense 2,027

28,629

—









30,656

—



Tax benefit of merger-related expense (426)

(6,012)

—









(6,438)

—



Provision expense related to acquisition —

19,127

—









19,127

—



Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisition —

(4,017)

—









(4,017)

—



Branch consolidation costs —

4,178

2,644









4,178

2,644



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

(877)

(555)









(877)

(555)



Operating net income available to common stockholders

(non-GAAP) $ 108,733

$ 92,016

$ 101,466

18.2

7.2

$ 200,749

$ 192,691

4.2































Operating earnings per diluted common share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.30

$ 0.15

$ 0.31









$ 0.45

$ 0.59



Merger-related expense 0.01

0.08

—









0.09

—



Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

(0.02)

—









(0.02)

—



Provision expense related to acquisition —

0.05

—









0.05

—



Tax benefit of provision expense related to acquisition —

(0.01)

—









(0.01)

—



Branch consolidation costs —

0.01

0.01









0.01

0.01



Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

—

—









—

—



Operating earnings per diluted common share

(non-GAAP) $ 0.31

$ 0.26

$ 0.31

19.2

—

$ 0.57

$ 0.59

(3.4)

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 437,767

$ 214,935

$ 406,663

$ 326,967

$ 392,469 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 11,247

10,339

9,581

10,795

9,677 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 449,014

$ 225,274

$ 416,244

$ 337,762

$ 402,146



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,437,913

$ 5,448,894

$ 4,994,499

$ 5,443,373

$ 4,978,186 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,490,899)

(2,444,395)

(2,311,953)

(2,467,776)

(2,313,474) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,947,014

$ 3,004,499

$ 2,682,546

$ 2,975,597

$ 2,664,712



















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.24 %

7.50 %

15.52 %

11.35 %

15.09 % Return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 429,704

$ 206,787

$ 398,600

$ 318,861

$ 384,364 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 11,247

10,339

9,581

10,795

9,677 Tangible net income available to common stockholders

(annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 440,951

$ 217,126

$ 408,181

$ 329,656

$ 394,041



















Average total stockholders' equity $ 5,437,913

$ 5,448,894

$ 4,994,499

$ 5,443,373

$ 4,978,186 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,490,899)

(2,444,395)

(2,311,953)

(2,467,776)

(2,313,474) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,840,132

$ 2,897,617

$ 2,575,664

$ 2,868,715

$ 2,557,830



















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.53 %

7.49 %

15.85 %

11.49 %

15.41 % Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 437,767

$ 214,935

$ 406,663

$ 326,967

$ 392,469 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 11,247

10,339

9,581

10,795

9,677 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 449,014

$ 225,274

$ 416,244

$ 337,762

$ 402,146



















Average total assets $ 41,887,638

$ 41,121,071

$ 38,526,186

$ 41,506,472

$ 38,078,935 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,490,899)

(2,444,395)

(2,311,953)

(2,467,776)

(2,313,474) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 39,396,739

$ 38,676,676

$ 36,214,233

$ 39,038,696

$ 35,765,461



















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.14 %

0.58 %

1.15 %

0.87 %

1.12 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,436,067

$ 5,438,595

$ 5,036,410 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,489,244)

(2,492,359)

(2,310,453) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,839,941

$ 2,839,354

$ 2,619,075











Common shares outstanding 350,725,378

350,911,030

319,465,156











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.10

$ 8.09

$ 8.20 Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,436,067

$ 5,438,595

$ 5,036,410 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,489,244)

(2,492,359)

(2,310,453) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,946,823

$ 2,946,236

$ 2,725,957











Total assets $ 41,680,903

$ 42,021,887

$ 38,405,693 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,489,244)

(2,492,359)

(2,310,453) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 39,191,659

$ 39,529,528

$ 36,095,240











Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.52 %

7.45 %

7.55 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,436,067

$ 5,438,595

$ 5,036,410 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,489,244)

(2,492,359)

(2,310,453) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,839,941

$ 2,839,354

$ 2,619,075











Total assets $ 41,680,903

$ 42,021,887

$ 38,405,693 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,489,244)

(2,492,359)

(2,310,453) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 39,191,659

$ 39,529,528

$ 36,095,240











Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.25 %

7.18 %

7.26 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





(Unaudited)











Six Months Ended June 30,

1Q22

2022 Provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with

the Howard acquisition





(Dollars in thousands)





Provision for credit losses $ 17,959

$ 24,381 Less: Initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with the Howard acquisition (19,127)

(19,127) Provision for credit losses, excluding the initial provision for non-PCD loans associated with

the Howard acquisition (non-GAAP) $ (1,168)

$ 5,254









2Q22

2Q21 Deposits, excluding Howard deposits (average):





(Dollars in thousands)





Deposits $ 33,706,707

$ 30,507,241 Less: Howard deposits (1,630,100)

— Deposits, excluding Howard deposits (non-GAAP) $ 32,076,607

$ 30,507,241



2Q22

2Q21 Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans as of the acquisition date, excluding

PPP loans (period-end):





(Dollars in thousands)





Loans and leases $ 28,044,139

$ 25,110,528 Less: PPP loans outstanding (85,837)

(1,551,284) Less: Howard loans as of the acquisition date, excluding PPP loans outstanding (1,767,564)

— Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans as of the acquisition date,

excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 26,190,738

$ 23,559,244



2Q22

2Q21 Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans, excluding PPP loans (average):





(Dollars in thousands)





Loans and leases $ 27,245,122

$ 25,397,396 Less: PPP loans outstanding (126,391)

(2,125,609) Less: Howard loans, excluding PPP loans outstanding (1,643,118)

— Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans and Howard loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 25,475,613

$ 23,271,787



2Q22

1Q22

2Q21 Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (period-end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Loans and leases $ 28,044,139

$ 26,839,069

$ 25,110,528 Less: PPP loans outstanding (85,837)

(179,644)

(1,551,284) Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 27,958,302

$ 26,659,425

$ 23,559,244

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

2022

2021 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue / average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 253,690

$ 234,076

$ 227,871

$ 487,766

$ 450,794 Non-interest income 82,154

78,322

79,772

160,476

162,577 Less: Non-interest expense (192,774)

(227,426)

(182,500)

(420,200)

(367,362) Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) $ 143,070

$ 84,972

$ 125,143

$ 228,042

$ 246,009 Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) (annualized) $ 573,852

$ 344,608

$ 501,947

$ 459,863

$ 496,095 Adjustments:

















Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense) 2,027

28,629

—

30,656

— Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) —

4,178

2,644

4,178

2,644 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (non-GAAP) $ 145,097

$ 117,779

$ 127,787

$ 262,876

$ 248,653 Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 581,982

$ 477,659

$ 512,552

$ 530,108

$ 501,427 Average total shareholders' equity $ 5,437,913

$ 5,448,894

$ 4,994,499

$ 5,443,373

$ 4,978,186 Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity (106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,490,899)

(2,444,395)

(2,311,953)

(2,467,776)

(2,313,474) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,840,132

$ 2,897,617

$ 2,575,664

$ 2,868,715

$ 2,557,830 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.21 %

11.89 %

19.49 %

16.03 %

19.40 % Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.49 %

16.48 %

19.90 %

18.48 %

19.60 % Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 192,774

$ 227,426

$ 182,500

$ 420,200

$ 367,362 Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,549)

(3,227)

(3,024)

(6,776)

(6,074) Less: OREO expense (433)

(315)

(499)

(748)

(1,285) Less: Merger-related expense (2,027)

(28,629)

—

(30,656)

— Less: Branch consolidation costs —

(4,178)

(2,644)

(4,178)

(2,644) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 186,765

$ 191,077

$ 176,333

$ 377,842

$ 357,359



















Net interest income $ 253,690

$ 234,076

$ 227,871

$ 487,766

$ 450,794 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,656

2,598

2,742

5,254

5,601 Non-interest income 82,154

78,322

79,772

160,476

162,577 Less: Net securities gains (48)

—

(87)

(48)

(128) Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 338,452

$ 314,996

$ 310,298

$ 653,448

$ 618,844



















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 55.18 %

60.66 %

56.83 %

57.82 %

57.75 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















