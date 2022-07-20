3 Mavins' Announces Philanthropic Partnership with The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation - Activates Consumer Cause Code "DRIF"

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins' Beer, one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, in partnership with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, today announces that the parties have entered into a strategic agreement that will activate the consumer CAUSE CODE "DRIF". This code will enable users to register the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation as their cause of choice on the 3 Mavins' Mobile Application.

The agreement brings together two organizations whose mission of helping those in need and improving the lives of others are aligned.

"3 Mavins' was founded on three basic principles, make great tasting beer, giving back to our loyal consumers and to help those in need the most we can," said Kevin Thomas, CEO. "Each month we donate 3% of our profits back to causes our consumers care about most. Now through our partnership with the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and the activation of cause code "DRIF" we have put the power of choice into the hands of the consumer. By simply downloading the 3 Mavins' App, registering and entering the cause code, every QR code scanned from a 3 Mavins' can, will direct 3% of the profits from that can back to the Foundation."

The mission of the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation is to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now. The goal is to develop and rapidly apply the most promising research to treat and cure those now living with diabetes. The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate, and committed to curing diabetes. Its mission - to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to cure diabetes now - is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to cure those living with diabetes.

"We want to turn off the lights." Expressed Mariah Moscone, Development Manager for DRIF. "Simply stated, we aim to put ourselves out of business by finding a cure. Our support of the 3 Mavins' Cause Code "DRIF" is one more simple way for people to support the Diabetes Research Institute and help us get the job done!"

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founder's names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their knowledge to 3 Mavins'. The American Style Amber Lager and "ENCORE" Session IPA, caters to regular beer drinkers who like to enjoy a fine, easy drinking beer with friends & family. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

