TTEC Digital named a launch partner for Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform

DENVER, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been selected as a launch partner for Microsoft's Digital Contact Center Platform.

Announced at Inspire 2022, the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform combines Nuance, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams and Azure, to equip Microsoft partners with the tools needed to help customers launch a secure omnichannel platform, optimize the agent experience, support connectivity and interoperability, and automate both agent and consumer journeys from end-to-end.

As a long-time Microsoft Gold partner, TTEC has the proven capabilities and expertise to deliver fast and intuitive self-service to their customers and provide agents the context, insights, and intelligence to deliver timely, accurate responses that improve customer satisfaction with their cloud, business applications, analytics and AI solutions. The company handles millions of live digital customer interactions a day on behalf of its clients, providing insight and knowledge into the intents that drive customer behavior.

"TTEC Digital is laser-focused on customer experience digital transformations," says Jim Sheehan, COO of TTEC Digital. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Microsoft in launching the Digital Contact Center and its overall alignment with TTEC Digital's business strategy. I am confident that the cloud infrastructure supported by Microsoft Digital Contact Center will further enable us to empower our clients to deliver outstanding omnichannel CX."

Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform provides a complete solution that allows TTEC Digital to supply end-to-end customer service, inclusive of contact center interactions to their customers. Alongside the channels of engagement, the platform boasts a truly modern toolset of solutions to help agents see a true 360-degree view of the customer as well as leveraging an increasing amount of AI capabilities that drive intelligent routing of incoming requests by providing agents assistance based on real data intelligence.

"We are pleased to have TTEC as one of our launch partners for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform. The platform will support TTEC's customer experience vision and meet the needs of the modern enterprise by delivering a streamlined experience across channels, that is also open and flexible," said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Platform, Microsoft.

The vision for the Microsoft Digital Contact Center Platform aligns closely with TTEC's commitment to building solutions that meet the needs of the modern enterprise and provide exceptional engagement interactions for customers and agents. As an initial launch partner, TTEC Digital can deliver quality experiences that take advantage of the Microsoft platform and greater ecosystem.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

