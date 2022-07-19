New senior leader will spearhead Avantor's strategic growth initiatives including M&A

RADNOR, Pa., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries has appointed veteran strategy and M&A executive, Kitty Sahin, to the newly created role of EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Sahin will report to President and CEO Michael Stubblefield.

Avantor® Names Kitty Sahin Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development (PRNewswire)

Ms. Sahin brings more than two decades of experience in corporate strategy and business development, having led M&A functions and partnered with senior business executives to drive strategic growth at companies across the life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical technology spaces. In her role at Avantor, Ms. Sahin will be responsible for leading the Company's strategy and corporate development team to shape and execute the enterprise growth strategy through organic and inorganic initiatives.

"As Avantor continues to grow, we remain focused on capitalizing on the many attractive opportunities in the end markets we serve to further enhance our industry leading position," said Michael Stubblefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantor. "We are excited to bring on a senior leader focused on driving these strategic initiatives. Kitty combines a deep understanding of our space with a strong track record in M&A. We look forward to leveraging her industry knowledge and specialized skillset to advance our growth strategy."

Ms. Sahin most recently served as EVP, Strategy & Business Development at Novanta, a leading supplier of proprietary technologies to medical and advanced industrial equipment OEMs. Previously, she served as Head of Strategy & Business Development, Specialty Diagnostics Group and Senior Director, Corporate Development at Thermo Fisher. She also held senior positions in strategy and corporate development at Covidien, The Watermill Group and Charles River Laboratories as well as roles at Corning and Bain & Company early in her career. Ms. Sahin has a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University.

Ms. Sahin said, "I am thrilled to join the Avantor team and accelerate the ongoing work of driving growth across each of our business areas. Avantor has an incredible platform to build on and the company has already realized significant success in its execution and integration of transactions that drive growth and enhance core competencies. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strategically grow the company for the benefit of all stakeholders including our associates, customers and shareholders."

