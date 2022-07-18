Guidehouse Insights Names Centrica Business Solutions, AutoGrid Systems, and Generac Grid Services the Leading Virtual Power Plant Vendors

Leading providers demonstrated exceptional software platform development, robust portfolios in diverse markets, and a sustainable business model

BOULDER, Colo., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the most forward thinking and innovative companies in the virtual power plant (VPP) platform market.

Energy markets are evolving toward a greater reliance on distributed energy resources (DER) that generate, consume, or store electricity creating a two-way power flow dynamic. A platform to manage this increasing two-way complexity is a VPP—the concept that intelligent aggregation and optimization of DER can provide the same essential services as a traditional 24/7 centralized power plant. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Centrica Business Solutions, AutoGrid Systems, and Generac Grid Services are the leading VPP platform vendors.

"VPPs can transform passive consumers into more active prosumers through the integration of new technologies such as demand response, solar PV systems, energy storage, and EVs," says Dan Power, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Prosumers become active participants in grid operations, delivering the energy services they need but when called on, can also serve the needs of the larger grid."

These leaders have clearly differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional software platform development, robust portfolios in diverse markets, and a sustainable business model. Companies that trail the leaders, while positioned for long-term success, may have not fully executed their product launches, need to differentiate themselves via a unique VPP (or DERMS) offering technology, or demonstrate wider market success in new market segments or geographies, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Virtual Power Plant Platform Vendors, examines the Strategy and Execution of 16 VPP platform vendors whose platforms can create mixed-asset VPPs. These providers are rated on the following criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners/acquisitions/investors; DERMS integration strategy; technology scope; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; platform performance; value chain capture; project portfolio; business model; and staying power. Using Guidehouse Insights' proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global VPP platform market.

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

