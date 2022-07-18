Finnish Technology Company NL Acoustics' Majority Interest Acquired by Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies acquires majority interest in NL Acoustics, a fast-growing Finnish technology company specialized in advanced acoustics-based predictive maintenance solutions.

HELSINKI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne") announced on July 15th, 2022, that it has acquired majority interest in Finnish technology company Noiseless Acoustics Oy ("NL Acoustics"). US based but globally operating Teledyne is a conglomerate merited in enabling technologies within four major segments: Digital Imaging, Instrumentation, Engineered Systems, and Aerospace and Defense Electronics. In 2021, the company employed approximately 15 000 employees and recorded a revenue of US$4.61 billion and an operative income of US$623.4 million. "At NL Acoustics, we are very excited about the new opportunities that forming an even closer partnership with Teledyne will bring us in the near future. Together we are now able to agree on the best way forward and leverage the benefits of our shared resources," Kai Saksela, the CEO of NL Acoustics describes. "Having worked with NL Acoustics since 2019, we are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the company," says Rickard Lindvall, General Manager of Teledyne FLIR Solutions. "Collectively, Teledyne and NL Acoustics provide a wide range of condition monitoring and safety solutions, including acoustic imaging systems, optical gas leak detection cameras, and hazardous gas and flame detection instrumentation."

NL Acoustics' Success Story Set to Continue with New Majority Owner

Founded in 2015 by current CEO Kai Saksela and CTO Jonas Nyberg, NL Acoustics specializes in advanced acoustic imaging instruments. The company's easy-to-use acoustic cameras are designed and manufactured in Finland and used for predictive maintenance purposes, such as locating faults, making production processes more efficient, and saving energy and costs. Over 90 % of NL Acoustics' production goes to export and the most important customers are currently in industry and the energy sector, but new applications of the company's products are constantly being discovered. The fast-growing company currently employs close to 50 people and is located in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki. "Being part of the Teledyne family brings us a lot of synergies in the areas of R&D, sourcing and production", says Jonas Nyberg, CTO of NL Acoustics. "We look forward to joining forces with Teledyne Flir and utilizing their decades-long expertise to develop cutting-edge methods and solutions", he concludes. Following the transaction with Teledyne, both CEO Saksela and CTO Nyberg will retain their minority stake in the business and, together with the entire NL Acoustics team, continue in their current positions with the aim of taking the company's growth journey to the next level. "Continuity is the key; NL Acoustics will continue to work as a team to serve our customers and partners exactly as before, but with the support of Teledyne", CEO Kai Saksela sums up.

Founded in 2015 and based in Helsinki, Finland, NL Acoustics provides advanced acoustics-based predictive maintenance solutions with a mission of turning sound into value. The company's multidisciplinary team comprises some 50 talented individuals. NL Acoustics' global reseller network serves industrial clients in over 50 countries and is constantly expanding to answer the growing demand. The company's flagship products, easy-to-use acoustic cameras, locate leaks in compressed air systems and partial discharges in electric power generation and distribution, using the latest technology to automate problem solving and bring their users simple diagnostics, clear results, and actionable data for intelligent maintenance decisions. Learn more at: https://nlacoustics.com/



Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at https://www.teledyne.com/ .

