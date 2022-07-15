Simply Beautiful Smiles Surpasses 40 Offices, Accelerating Growth

Full service DSO doubles footprint over just two years, on pace for 50+ offices in 2022

TREVOSE, Penn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Beautiful Smiles, one of the fastest growing dental service organizations on the East Coast, announced it has now surpassed forty office locations, more than doubling the Company's footprint over just two years. By partnering with the highest quality clinical talent in select markets that enjoy demographic and demand advantages, Simply Beautiful Smiles has expanded its reach from its origins in the Philadelphia metropolitan area to support dentists and patients from Virginia to upstate New York.

The Trevose, Pennsylvania headquartered, full service DSO now boasts a presence in five states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York and Virginia). Its latest acquisitions, both in Maryland – Dr. Bradley Olson's "Smile Images" practice in Waldorf and the practice of Dr. Kevin Doring in Edgewater – mark Simply Beautiful Smiles' 40th and 41st locations. The company is on pace to comprise more than 50 individual offices by the close of 2022.

Tim North, President & CEO, Simply Beautiful Smiles, said, "Simply Beautiful Smiles believes in elevating the dentistry experience for both patients and practitioners through an approach that is patient-centric, doctor-focused and staff-driven. Our aggressive growth trajectory is matched only by our practitioners' vision to deliver high quality dental health services through relatable and easily accessible services in their home communities."

Simply Beautiful Smiles was recently named a "Top DSOs to Watch in 2022" by Becker's Dental + DSO Review.

In addition to the company's growth-oriented trajectory, it is also greatly improving the dental experience for both its patients and clinical partners by making investments in new technologies, accepting new payment and insurance methods, consolidating back-end operations, expanding laboratory capabilities and creating employee incentive programs and mentorships for both doctors and office staff.

"Patients looking for a dental service provider focused on their overall health needs will find a wonderful experience for their families with Simply Beautiful Smiles. And doctors who share that philosophy who are looking to join a network of likeminded colleagues can find a home here as well," North said.

Founded in 2000 by doctors who subscribe to the simple premise that every person deserves to have beautiful smile, Simply Beautiful Smiles believes in elevating the dentistry experience for both patients and practitioners through an approach that is patient-centric, doctor-focused and staff-driven. The company comprises more than 40 office locations run by doctors and hygienists with decades of experience across a full complement of practices including general dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics and sleep apnea treatment. The company also features multiple ADA compliant practices that focus on the treatment of hearing-impaired patients and those with limited mobility.

