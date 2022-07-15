Fisher Investments Named to Top Workplaces Financial Services List

Firm honored for second consecutive year by Top Workplaces

CAMAS, Wash., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was named to the 2022 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list for the second consecutive year. The prestigious Top Workplaces program—based on anonymous employee survey feedback—honors organizations that have strong relationships with their employees and foster a culture of success.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Top Workplaces again," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "This award is a testament to our workplace culture where every employee can thrive and build a rewarding lifelong career on our mission to help more clients globally."

The Top Workplaces program starts by capturing feedback from firms' employees. The workplace survey measures 15 culture drivers organized into four themes. Scoring well indicates a healthy culture and increased employee engagement. Companies with the highest overall scores qualified as Top Workplaces in Financial Services.

Top Workplaces, managed by employer research firm Energage LLC, is the nation's leading employer-recognition program. The Top Workplaces Financial Services award highlights companies that meet or exceed the Top Workplaces benchmark and are dedicated to culture excellence. Earlier in 2022, Fisher Investments was also named to the Top Workplaces USA list for the second year in a row.

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $165 billion in assets globally—over $131 billion for private investors, $31 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

