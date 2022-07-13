Tony Roma's and Stored Value Solutions (SVS) Expand Global Gift Card Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Roma's, the globally recognized casual family dining brand, joined Stored Value Solutions (SVS) in announcing an expanded international partnership aimed at driving gift card sales and enhancing the overall guest experience with gift cards. Tony Roma's engaged SVS, a worldwide leader in gift card program marketing and management in 2019 to help drive their online gift card sales, significantly enhancing the customer experience.

"Casual diners love gift cards, whether they're in Detroit or Dubai ."

According to Ramon Bourgeois, Chief Executive Office at Romacorp, the expanded partnership will focus on two key areas: tying gift cards into Tony Roma's loyalty program to increase guest engagement through rewards; and utilizing gift cards as a marketing tool in local rollouts of its new restaurant concept, "Bones and Burgers". Romacorp, Inc. is the parent company of Tony Roma's and Bones and Burgers.

"Our partners at SVS are always helping us find new and better ways to reach and satisfy our guests for whom gift cards are an important part of the dining experience," Gino said. "With our accelerated expansion across the globe, their international expertise in the areas of hospitality and dining is invaluable." Tony Roma's restaurants are in more than 25 countries on 6 continents.

Mark Schatz, President of SVS described the collaboration as a perfect fit. "When both teams are completely committed to the customer experience, solutions reveal themselves," he said. "Casual diners love gift cards, whether they're in Detroit or Dubai. We're proud to be a part of a team at Tony Roma's that keeps that guest-focus at the center of everything they do."

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Tony Roma's has more than 90 restaurant locations in more than 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com .

About Stored Value Solutions

A leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com .

