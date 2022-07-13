OILSERV LIMITED, A LEADING NIGERIAN ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT, CONSTRUCTION, INSTALLATION AND COMMISSIONING (EPCIC) SERVICES COMPANY IN THE OIL & GAS SECTOR, SELECTS GEP'S AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE TO MANAGE ITS SPEND GLOBALLY

The integrated oil services company, based in Nigeria and operating in Sub-Saharan Africa, will use GEP SMART's unified procurement software to support its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process

CLARK, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that Oilserv Limited ("Oilserv"), the leading Sub-Saharan African oil & gas services company, selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform, after a competitive selection process.

Oilserv Limited is an engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) services and complementary solutions provider to the onshore and offshore oil and gas sector. Oilserv, established in 1992, began operations in 1995 and now boasts some of the largest national and international oil companies as clients. As part of its digital transformation, Oilserv has selected GEP SOFTWARE to transform and automate its entire source-to-contract (S2C) process, encompassing sourcing, project tracking and contract and supplier management. Visit www.oilservltd-ng.com for more information on Oilserv.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

