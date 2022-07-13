Century-Old Electrical Appliance Brand Paris Rhône Taps into New Segment with An Incomparable 4K UST Projector

Par is Rhône-LT002 4K UST Projector will make its global debut on Indiegogo this summer

PARIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Rhône, an electrical appliance company with over 100 years of history, has announced that it will launch its incomparable 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector, Paris Rhône-LT002, on Indiegogo on July 19th, 2022.

The global debut of Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV will mark a new beginning for the century-old brand as it expands into a new segment to bring high-end audio-visual experiences to more people around the world. A highly competitive launch offer will be available for participants in the Indiegogo campaign, as it encourages more people to embrace the future of entertainment with its cost-effective next-generation 4K projector.

Paris Rhône 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector (PRNewswire)

Boasting 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels and HDR 10, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV delivers crisp images and rich details for unmatched visual enjoyment. 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness ensure vivid and incredible picture quality in all lighting conditions, even when watching movies during the day; while leading ALPD Technology ensures a wide color gamut, high brightness, and high contrast for truly vibrant projections.

What's more, with a 3000:1 native contrast, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV clearly projects more details in deep shadows and bright highlights for crystal-clear displays, especially when users view low-light scenes or black and white films. Viewers will also enjoy precise color expressions thanks to a 100% Rec.709 color gamut, while 50W powerful drivers support Dolby audio and DTS decoding for immersive stereo sound.

Featuring an ultra-short-throw rate of 0.233:1, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is capable of projecting incredible images ranging from 80-inches to 150-inches from unparalleled distances of just 5.8-inches to 19.6-inches from the wall. This compact frame means users can place Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV against any wall with ease, making it a space-saving way to bring a 4K viewing experience into the home. Moreover, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV's impressive 25,000-hour lamp life supports viewing of more than 12,000 movies spanning two hours in length.

With multiple ports, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is optimized for a variety of entertainment devices, including computers, set-top boxes, speakers, and next-generation gaming consoles. Gamers will enjoy fast, low-latency gaming with the projector: a 60Hz refresh rate, 50ms response time and MEMC motion smoothing technology allows them to truly immerse themselves in the moment and keep up with fast-paced competitive battles.

Whether it's for viewing movies at home, watching sports on the big screen or gaming, Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV is jam-packed with features to enhance the home cinema experience. Paris Rhône 4K Laser TV will make its debut on Indiegogo in July with a competitive launch offer, making it a highly cost-effective 4K option compared to other short-throw projectors on the market.

About Paris Rhône

Since its inception in 1915, Paris Rhône has been dedicated to developing products that add convenience to customers' daily lives and improve their overall quality of life. It has specialized in electronics research and manufacturing for over a century, adapting to new technological advances to improve electrical appliance production, product design, and brand influence development.

The brand and its sub-brands now cover a diverse range of products including air-quality appliances, cleaning appliances, kitchen appliances, audio equipment, and other household appliances. With a century of expertise in pursuing meaningful innovation and industry-leading design, Paris Rhône now has a worldwide reputation for creating exceptional smart home appliances that add value to people's life.

For more information, please visit: https://igg.me/at/parisrhonelaser

