Black Man Paralysed by Beaumont Officer to Make Important Announcement

BEAUMONT, Texas, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Shaw, the 41-year-old black man who was paralyzed by a Beumont Police Officer while he was in custody for public intoxication on June 12, 2021, will join his attorneys and representatives from Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition for an important announcement tomorrow (July 14, 2022) at 10:00 AM in front of Beumont's Federal Courthouse (300 Willow St, Beaumont, TX). Shaw is represented by renowned Civil Rights attorneys Harry Daniels ( The Law Offices of Harry Daniels ), Chimeaka White ( The White Law Firm ) and Chance Lynch ( Lynch Law ).

Body camera video of the incident shows that Shaw was handcuffed and restrained by deputies at the Jefferson County jail when Beaumont Police Officer James Gillen "body slammed" him onto the jail's concrete floor. Shaw, who posed no physical threat to Gillen or any of the officers present, landed on his head breaking his neck.

Shaw's attorneys have viewed the video while officials with the Beaumont Police Department has refused to release it publicly. Tomorrow's announcement follows national outrage over Randy Cox, the 36-year-old black man paralyzed while being transported by police in New Haven, Connecticut.

WHO

Christopher Shaw

Attorney Harry Daniels

Attorney Chimeaka White

Attorney Chance Lynch

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition

WHEN

10:00 AM on Thursday, July 14, 2022

WHERE

Jack Brooks Federal Building and United States Courthouse

(Front Steps)

300 Willow St. Beaumont, Texas

Tuesday's news conference will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 AM.

