Asetek SimSports™ and Hardpoint to Bring Invicta™ Pedals in Sim Rigs to IMSA Endurance Races and Hardpoint Race Shop

AALBORG, Denmark, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, and sports car championship-winning and esports leader Hardpoint announced an agreement whereby Asetek SimSports™ racing products will be available to try out in sim rigs at International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) endurance race events and will be available to try and purchase in the Hardpoint race shop. As part of the agreement, and as an official sponsor of the Hardpoint esports team, Asetek SimSports™ branding will be prominent during iRacing events.

"What André and the Asetek team have done is uncanny, and something other sim racing gear providers have struggled with – to bring a real racecar feel to sim racing," said Rob Ferriol, President and IMSA driver at Hardpoint. "I am pleased to have this collaboration to bring the experience of driving a real racecar to the racing community - whether sim racers wanting to reach their apex, or real racers training to improve lap speeds."

The racing simulators with Asetek SimSports™ Invicta™ pedals, will be available to try out this season at the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race at Virginia International Raceway, Hardpoint's home track, August 26 - 28, and the 2022 Motul Petit Le Mans, held at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, October 7 - 9.

In addition to featuring the Invicta™ pedals, the Hardpoint sim rigs employ Asetek's premium liquid cooling technology to enable a cool stable system that stands the rigors of endless race sessions.

"It is exciting to have this cooperation with Rob and Hardpoint to bring our Invicta™ sim racing pedals to IMSA race events, starting with the WeatherTech Championship, one of the iconic races in the U.S.," said André Sloth Eriksen, founder and CEO of Asetek. "We specifically designed our Invicta™ pedals to provide a real racecar feel, so it is huge to have our pedals in Hardpoint sim rigs in the paddock at these major motorsports events in North America, and now customers can try out and buy our SimSports gear from the Hardpoint shop."

"Added to that, it will be a real thrill to all of us at Asetek to see Asetek SimSports™ kit being put through its paces by the Hardpoint esports team during iRacing events, and to know Asetek liquid cooling technology is enabling immersive experiences on the sim rigs," continued André Sloth Eriksen.

To learn more about Hardpoint Motorsports visit https://www.hardpoint.com/. To learn more about Asetek SimSports™ and Asetek liquid cooling visit https://www.asetek.com/simsports/.

About Hardpoint

Hardpoint was founded by Rob Ferriol in 2018 with the vision of combining his experience as a successful entrepreneur with his passion for racing. Headquartered at VIRginia International Raceway, the team captured the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro-Am championship in its inaugural season and competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship in the No. 99 GridRival Porsche 911 GT3 R with co-drivers Ferriol and Katherine Legge, joined by Stefan Wilson for Michelin Endurance Cup races. In 2022, Hardpoint has added the No. 22 Racing To End Alzheimer's Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport driven by Nick Galante and Sean McAllister in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS). More information on Hardpoint can be found at www.hardpoint.com or through its strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next- level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media contacts

Margo Westfall

Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager

mwe@asetek.com

+1(408)644-5616

Reece White

Hardpoint Communications Manager

reece.white@hardpoint.com

+1(831)383-9426

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Asetek