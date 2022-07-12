Lockheed Martin Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its second quarter 2022 earnings results webcast on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss second quarter 2022 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Second quarter 2022 results will be published prior to the market opening on July 19.

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available for download on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available here.

For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com .

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

