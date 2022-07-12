Language I/O Expands Integrations By Adding ServiceNow

Multilingual translation company expands its service among CRMs

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Language I/O , a global leader in multilingual customer engagement, today announced the release of its integration with ServiceNow. In providing a turnkey connector between its translation software and ServiceNow, Language I/O enables global companies specializing in human resources and information technology to provide real-time multilingual support at scale.

The integration with ServiceNow is the latest in a series of integrations offered by Language I/O, which has predominantly focused on facilitating multilingual customer service and sales support via integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle Service Cloud.

"After integrating with other popular platforms in widespread use, ServiceNow was the natural next integration," according to Language I/O Chief Technology Officer Diego Bartolome . "It solves our clients' multilingual needs in HR and IT service management so they can better serve their customers."

"Our clients have been eager for us to integrate with ServiceNow," Bartolome said, "and this latest achievement now brings Language I/O one step closer to our vision of embedding into any workflow system."

Language I/O optimizes its software integrations so that no training is required on those platforms, making it simple for brands to use its multilingual solutions. This seamless unity also empowers Language I/O customers to significantly reduce operating and capital expenses associated with going global without diminishing customer satisfaction.

ServiceNow is a powerful customer engagement platform that receives the number one ranking in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT service management tools.

"ServiceNow is a very extensible platform," said Language I/O Vice President of Product Chris Jacob . "By integrating it with Language I/O as its translation provider, companies can leverage our translation services across a broad range of use cases."

For more information about Language I/O and its services, visit https://languageio.com/ . ServiceNow is online at https://servicenow.com .

About LIO

LIO enables Fortune 500 companies to communicate with customers anywhere through proprietary machine learning technology, which enables real-time, company-specific translation. The AI technology enables LIO to quickly generate accurate, company-specific translations of all user-generated content (UGC) including jargon, slang, abbreviations and misspellings into over 100 languages via chat, email, article and social support channels. LIO is accessible directly via API and seamlessly integrates with all major CRMs, including Salesforce, Oracle and Zendesk. The company was co-founded by two female entrepreneurs who bootstrapped the company, wrote the original code and obtained large enterprise customers such as Constant Contact, Shutterstock, and CBS Interactive.

