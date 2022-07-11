Shimadzu Medical Systems USA releases the MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 V type, the next evolution of the MobileDaRt Evolution series

TORRANCE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is proud to announce the release of the MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version V type. This product will be showcased at the AHRA (American Healthcare Radiology Administrators) Annual Meeting and Exposition, held in Phoenix, AZ from July 10 to 13, 2022.

Mobile X-ray systems provide diagnostic imaging and can travel to patient rooms, operating rooms, emergency areas, and wherever else they are needed to perform X-ray examinations. Shimadzu mobile X-ray systems are equipped with GLIDE Technologies™, a proprietary motorized assist that enables smooth, nimble operation with tight turns. To date, to suit the medical facility, Shimadzu has provided 3 types of DR units having different types of digital X-ray detectors (FPD: flat panel detector) and a built-in digital system. We have sold a total of more than 7,000 digital mobile X-ray systems worldwide.

To meet the demand from North America, Shimadzu has added a new panel family member, known as the V type, making four FPD variations available to accommodate the needs of our customers.

Since 2020, the need for mobile X-ray systems has expanded globally in order to diagnose pneumonia resulting from COVID-19 infections. This increase in demand is continuing even now in some regions and emerging nations. In addition, the DR units for various X-ray systems used in medical facilities have diversified in recent years, and Shimadzu is dedicated to continually enhancing the lineup to meet the needs of our customers.

Features of the Shimadzu MobileDaRt Evolution MX8 Version System

The system can be moved easily to the location where an X-ray examination is needed. In terms of positioning the system for radiography, extending, and positioning the support column holding the X-ray tube is easy. After acquiring images, the images can be checked immediately on the built-in (19-inch square) monitor. When traveling, the support column folds away above the main unit, so that the system can be moved safely with nothing obstructing the operator's view.

The DR units are configurable for any of the four panel types. All DR types offer three sizes of FPD, ranging from the compact size used in NICU to the adult sizes.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

