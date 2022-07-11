America's Egg Farmers Appoint First-Ever Chief Cracking Officer, Challenge Americans to #CrackItWithAnEgg this Summer

YouTube Chef-Turned-CCO Proves There's an Egg for Every Occasion

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether this summer has you feeling fried, scrambled or sunny side up, there's no problem too big for the Incredible Egg, no meal or moment that an egg couldn't crack. That's why the American Egg Board (AEB) has enlisted social media chef sensation and eggs aficionado Josh Elkin to serve as its inaugural Chief Cracking Officer (CCO). This new role was created to demonstrate and celebrate the versatility of eggs and to inspire Americans to #CrackItWithAnEgg in uneggspected new ways.

From the morning rush to the mid-day slump, witching hour to cocktail hour, bikini season to cuffing season, eggs offer countless ways to help you crack your cravings. They're an easy, affordable way to add protein and other eggscitement to your shopping list.

"I've made it my life's mission to champion the limitless potential of the incredible egg," Elkin said. "Eggs inject so much flavor and texture to any dish, without breaking the bank. It's an honor to be recognized for my efforts and to serve as the inaugural Chief Cracking Officer."

As CCO, Elkin will be sharing innovative egg recipes with his followers on Instagram and TikTok and challenging them to share their favorite ways to #CrackItWithAnEgg as well. Before being named CCO, Elkin built a large following on social media as a result of his daily cooking videos and viral breakfast dishes. He also hosted two seasons of Sugar Showdown on Cooking Channel and served as head chef for the YouTube series Epic Meal Time.

"The genius of an egg is there's nothing it can't crack, whether you're looking to surprise your family with a new weeknight favorite, spice up date night or stretch your budget a little further," Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board, said. "Josh's 'never skip egg day' mantra is what distinguished him from the other applicants we considered for this critical new role. He knows what an egg can crack and pushes the boundaries of what they can do culinarily. We can't wait to see what he cracks next!"

In addition to Elkin, the AEB has commissioned a variety of other culinary and lifestyle influencers to crack summer entertaining, midnight snacking and more with eggs, and will be sharing additional tips and recipes via Instagram. For more egg recipes and other inspiration, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

About Josh Elkin

Josh Elkin is an Internet personality, chef, host, cookbook author and content creator. He is most known for his unique take on food and recipes that have resulted in viral Internet sensations, especially on Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. He hosted the Cooking Channel show Sugar Showdown and was the head chef for the YouTube show Epic Meal Time. He currently hosts his own popular cooking series across social media.

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of the Incredible Egg, the AEB is the U.S. egg industry's national commodity marketing organization. The AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

