The 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up to Return on Oct. 6, 2022 Presented by Turkish Airlines and Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation

Registration for the Landmark Race Up the Empire State Building Stairs Opens July 11 at Noon

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empire State Building (ESB) today announced that the 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) – presented by Turkish Airlines and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation – will take place Oct. 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. EST.

Approximately 150 runners will have the opportunity to race up the 1,576 stairs to the 86th Floor of the "World's Most Famous Building" in the 44th annual Run-Up. Runners will be divided into designated heats such as elite runners, celebrities, adaptive athletes, media, and public. Registration for this preeminent tower-running event will be available online at https://nycruns.com/race/esb2022 from July 11 at noon on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation costs of $125 per runner will be charged upon acceptance.

"As the first and most famous tower-running event, the Empire State Building Run-Up is the bucket list race for elite runners from all over the world," said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman, president, and CEO at Empire State Realty Trust. "We welcome our athletes back to face the challenge and test their limits in the race to the top."

Turkish Airlines, a leading global airline that flies to more destinations than any other, will act as the presenting sponsor for the ESBRU for the fourth year.

Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is the official charity partner of the ESBRU once again, with a designated heat for adaptive athletes and CAF supporters who want to race for more and raise funds to empower athletes with physical disabilities through sports.

The 2022 Empire State Building Run-Up is produced by NYCRUNS.

More information about the Empire State Building, and the annual Run-Up, can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building , the "World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust , Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience creates an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop-culture. Learn more at www.esbnyc.com . Declared "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, the #1 Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best, and the #1 New York City attraction by Lonely Planet, it welcomes more than 4 million annual visitors from around the world.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors primarily house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Weibo , YouTube , or TikTok .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail, and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building – the World's Most Famous Building – and TripAdvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, in the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Mar. 31, 2022, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 625 units across two multifamily properties. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Turkish Airlines

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 377 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 340 worldwide destinations as 287 international and 53 domestic, in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Star Alliance

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey. The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 12,000 daily flights to almost 1,300 airports in 197 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

