Tech Jobs Growth Exceeds Expectations for the Month, CompTIA Report Shows

Key metrics show solid employment gains and vigorous employer hiring activity

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring activity for technology workers remains on an upward trajectory, countering reports of layoffs and reaffirming tech's essential role in powering the nation's economy, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Technology industry companies added 20,300 net new workers in June, the 19th consecutive month of employment growth, CompTIA's analysis of today's "#JobsReport" from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows.[1] Tech sector employment for the first half of 2022 is tracking 59% ahead of the same period last year.

Companies across the economy added 160,000 core technology workers in June. The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell back to 1.8%, compared to the overall national unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Employer job postings for new tech hiring totaled 505,663 last month, up 62% from June 2021.

"The stronger than expected job gains reaffirm the critical role of tech across every sector and every business in the economy," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "It also highlights the limitations in projecting company-specific hiring practices to the broader tech workforce."

Employer hiring intent was strong across several industry sectors, led by professional, scientific and technical services, finance and insurance, manufacturing, information, retail trade, health care and social assistance and public administration. Job postings for software developers and engineers led the list of the most in-demand positions, followed by IT support specialists, IT project managers, cybersecurity professionals and network engineers and architects.

New hiring in the IT services and custom software development occupation category paced June's job growth in the tech sector. Four other occupation categories also saw employment growth – data processing, hosting and related services (+3,700), other information services, including search engines (+3,600), computer and electronic products manufacturing (+2,300) and telecommunications (+700).

[1] Employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

