BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP RECEIVES BACK-TO-BACK PRESTIGIOUS NEWSWEEK AWARDS: AMERICA'S BEST RETAILERS 2022 AND AMERICA'S FASTEST GROWING ONLINE SHOPS 2022

ST. LOUIS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW), a beloved brand and leading interactive retailtainment concept appealing to a wide array of consumers who enjoy the fun of making their own furry friends, has been recognized as one of Newsweek's America's Best Retailers of 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Following the announcement of being named a best retailer, Build-A-Bear was also honored to be named on Newsweek's list of America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022. This award is also presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc.

"Following our most profitable year in our nearly 25-year history, we continue to be delighted to provide guests of all ages a unique experience to celebrate and commemorate life moments by creating their own furry friends in both our retail stores and online. We are honored to be named as a best retailer by Newsweek and also receive recognition for the ongoing accomplishments of our digital transformation with the Fastest Growing Online Shops award. With over 200 million furry friends made, we take great pride in our mission to add a little more heart to life each day for our guests, so we are thrilled to receive both of these awards," said Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer.

Guests can visit one of nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar Workshop locations and engage in a hands-on entertaining process to create their very own, personalized furry friends. The experience begins by choosing from a wide array of plush animals and then stuffing them with love with the assistance of a BEAR BUILDER® associate including participating in Build-A-Bear's iconic Heart Ceremony. A wide range of clothing and accessories allows each new friend to be customized and unique. The process completes when Guests fill out a birth certificate and then take the new furry friend home in a signature Cub Condo™ carrying case. The personal nature of the interactive experience often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.

Guests can also engage in unique digital experiences and shop online at www.buildabear.com including the interactive "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and the age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". They also have the option to select home delivery by choosing Buy Online, Pickup In Store and have their purchase ready to pick up at a local Workshop. To explore gift options by occasion, recipient, category and price, guests can visit the Build-A-Bear GiftShop.

The America's Best Retailers of 2022 were identified based on the results of an independent survey of customers across the U.S. who have shopped at the retail stores in-person in the past three years. Shoppers who participated in the survey were asked how likely they were to recommend a retailer to friends and family as well as how they ranked the retailer on factors including price, selection and overall atmosphere.

America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 were selected based on an evaluation consisting of objective KPIs based on Sales, Traffic, and Platform Quality. In total, more than 10,000 of the largest online shops were evaluated using Statista and online databases, online directories and price comparison websites.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. (NYSE: BBW)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $411.5 million in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

