Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking appoints Co-heads of Credit Americas, reinforces senior appointments to U.S. CLO, Structured Credit Syndicate businesses

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking ("Natixis CIB") today announced the appointments of Brad Roberts and David Williams as Co-Heads of Credit Americas, where they will be responsible for overseeing the Global Structured Credit & Solutions Group, as well as credit sales and trading at Natixis CIB. Both will continue to report to Emmanuel Issanchou, Head of Global Markets Americas and Global Head of Credit at Natixis CIB.

"Brad and David's appointments as Co-Heads underscores Natixis CIB's ongoing commitment to clients in the credit space, with a specific focus on CLOs, middle market finance and structured finance markets," said Emmanuel Issanchou. "Brad and Dave have been instrumental in the growth of the business and look forward to advancing Natixis CIB as a market leader under their expert direction."

Brad Roberts has been with Natixis CIB since 2015. He previously served as Co-Head of Global Structured Credit & Solutions & Credit Trading Americas at Natixis CIB. He has over 25 years of financial services experience, having previously held roles at Royal Bank of Scotland, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

David Williams has been with Natixis CIB since October 2006. At Natixis CIB, he has been primarily focused on the origination and syndication of structured finance products. In addition to his new role, David will continue to serve as Co-Head of Credit Syndicate Americas.

Under the leadership of Brad and David, Chris Gilbert, Head of U.S. CLO Banking, will continue to be responsible for managing the CLO banking team, overseeing deal execution, and managing client relationships. Mark Dodson will take over as Head of U.S. Structured Credit Syndicate, working closely with the CLO and ABS structured credit banking teams on origination, syndication and business development.

Chris Gilbert joined Natixis CIB in 2005 as a CLO structurer and has deep banking experience across both the middle market and broadly syndicated sectors. Mark Dodson joined Natixis CIB in 2021 as an Executive Director having previously held roles at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

