LOCKTON'S CLEVELAND EXPANDS, WELCOMES MATTHEW CLODWICK AS VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER

Clodwick will primarily focus on helping companies in restructuring and M&A

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton , the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services, welcomes Matthew Clodwick as Vice President and Producer to the firm's rapidly growing Cleveland office.

An industry veteran for nearly two decades, Clodwick joins from Marsh, where he was a Vice President. Prior to Marsh, he was CEO of his own company that he launched, built for a decade, and eventually sold. He joins Lockton with an entrepreneurial spirit and an ability to align with his clients' mindset as a leader. His network reaches across the United States with key relationships spanning from Cleveland to Mississippi and California.

"When we opened our doors in Cleveland in 2020, we made a commitment to bring the best in class talent as we grow," said Kyle Anthony, President of Lockton Ohio. "Matthew aligns with this mission as his background and experience enable us to bring top notch service to our clients."

At Lockton, Clodwick will look to continue to build out the core P&C practice in Cleveland across many industries, with a continued focus on collaborating with firms that are distressed, to help them build a plan towards recovery. Additionally, Mr. Clodwick will continue growing his private equity and M&A practice in the Midwest.

