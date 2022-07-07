Escape the I.E. Heat for FREE: Visit an IEHP Community Resource Center!

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) invites the public to escape the summer heat and visit one of three community resource centers for free fitness and wellness classes, health resources and more!

Air-conditioned and open to the public, IEHP’s community resource centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Throughout the summer, the centers’ course offerings will include food demonstrations, Zumba, yoga for seniors and people with disabilities, aerobic boxing, meditation and more. (PRNewswire)

Air-conditioned and open to the public, IEHP's community resource centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville are open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. They follow all Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and have implemented rigorous cleaning and sanitation routines to safely welcome visitors.

The health plan will also schedule supportive community events, like COVID-19 vaccine clinics and a "Family Day," to help families prepare for their children's back-to-school needs.

"We understand how tough supporting a family can be and the importance of making sure your children have what they need to go out in the world and be successful. We have your back," said Delia Orosco, manager of the IEHP Victorville Community Resource Center.

Family Day will take place at all three community resource centers on the following dates and times:

Saturday, July 9 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. 805 W. Second St., Suite C, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Saturday, July 16 9 a.m.- noon 3590 Tyler St., Suite 101, Riverside, CA 92503 Saturday July 29 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3, Victorville, CA 92395

"We're looking forward to providing families with children's backpacks, school supplies and household items at our upcoming Family Day events in July," said Maria Gallegos, manager of the centers in Riverside and San Bernardino. "It's truly an honor to meet our Members and neighbors in this way, and we hope you'll visit us this summer and join in on all the fun."

Throughout the summer, the centers' course offerings will include food demonstrations, Zumba, yoga for seniors and people with disabilities, aerobic boxing, meditation and more.

"Our community resource centers provide a safe space for healthy self-expression through recreational activities, mental stimulation and sense of community," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Our teams work incredibly hard to provide our visitors with a variety of classes, including benefit or resource navigation, to ensure they receive the services they need, when they need them."

To learn more about IEHP's community resource centers, course offerings and events visit iehp.org or follow IEHP on Facebook!

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 7,300 Providers and nearly 2,500 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)