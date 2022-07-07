Equifax Launches Second Annual Developer Challenge and Accelerator Program

Equifax Accelerate Applications Now Open to U.S. Software Developers Looking to Create Transformative Solutions With Powerful Suite of Equifax Cloud™ Enabled APIs

ATLANTA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced that applications are open for its second annual developer challenge and accelerator program in partnership with 1871 , a Chicago-based business incubator that supports early stage tech start-ups, growth stage tech leaders and corporate innovators. Following the success of the inaugural Equifax Accelerate in 2021, Equifax is continuing the program to challenge U.S.-based software developers to create transformative solutions designed to foster financial inclusion and improve access to services with the powerful suite of Equifax Cloud™-enabled Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

EFX logo (PRNewswire)

"Data, analytics and technology provide a powerful force in addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the world around us," said Bryson Koehler, Chief Product, Data & Analytics and Technology Officer at Equifax. "Equifax is committed to accelerating innovation across the developer ecosystem to bring more consumers into the mainstream credit economy. We look forward to working with the 2022 Equifax Accelerate program cohorts in building data-driven solutions that help tackle the challenges of consumer financial inclusion and small business access to capital."

Equifax Accelerate program participants will have simplified access to data assets and API products so that developers can easily explore and access technical documentation, create apps, experiment, and innovate faster than ever before. These data assets will include APIs available from the Equifax for Developers API Portal as well as data assets available on AWS Data Exchange and Snowflake Data Marketplace.

"In our data-driven world, it's never been more important for businesses to have access to the technological resources and mentorship they need to thrive," said Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871. "We're proud to work side-by-side with Equifax to continue to expand the Equifax Accelerate product studio, which empowers the innovators and leaders that are disrupting their industries with new and necessary solutions."

The top 50 2022 Equifax Accelerate entries will be accepted into a Design Sprint Challenge in August. All Design Sprint Challenge participants will receive mentorship from both Equifax and 1871 subject matter experts to assist in the creation of prototype solutions. They will also compete for a chance to access the 12-week Product Studio, a custom accelerator program powered by Equifax and 1871.

This year's Design Sprint Challenge will be judged by Equifax executive leadership and a panel of experts, including: Noah Schwartz, General Manager, AWS Data Exchange at Amazon Web Services (AWS); Amit Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Tekion Corp.; and Laura Ritz, Chief Operating Officer at numo, a PNC company.

Participants chosen by the panel of judges to participate in the Product Studio will receive unlimited access to all 1871 products and services, including dozens of workshops, 300+ mentors, and 400+ other tech founders from idea stage companies to series C+. They will also have an opportunity to present their prototype to an audience of leaders from Equifax, including digital and fintech partners, at the Product Showcase. Qualifying participants will also be eligible for up to $5,000 in AWS Activate credits, which can be applied to more than 200 AWS services.

The deadline to apply for Equifax Accelerate is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2022. Guidelines for the event can be found at Equifax.com . Applications are available at 1871.com .

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Rebecca Paul-Martin for Equifax

mediainquiries@equifax.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equifax Inc.