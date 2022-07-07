eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on July 1, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an inducement stock unit award to John Dolan, who was appointed Chief Accounting Officer of the Company effective May 31, 2022, covering 66,540 shares of the Company's common stock. In addition, the Compensation Committee granted inducement stock unit awards to two other new employees covering an aggregate of 66,541 shares of the Company's common stock.

The awards were granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), and each award will be subject to the terms and conditions of a stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan. Each of the awards will be subject to vesting over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date of May 10, 2022, and the remainder vesting in equal quarterly installments over the subsequent three years, subject to such employee's continued service with the Company through the vesting date and potential acceleration upon certain terminations of employment.

These stock unit awards were granted as inducements material to each new employee's accepting employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

