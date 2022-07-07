Adaptation Financial | Summer Internship Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Financial launched its first official internship program in June of 2022. The program kicked off June 6th, 2022, with Sarah Hall joining the firm. The program then grew on June 27th, 2022, when the team welcomed Rosella "Jojo" Roberson back from a trip to Greece, Italy, and Paris. Adaptation's goal for the program is to provide our interns with hands-on experience and to help them expand their knowledge of sales and the financial sector.

Sarah Hall will be an Oklahoma State University Fall 2023 graduate as a Psychology major with a Business Emphasis and a Minor in Spanish - while also pursuing a Professional Certification in Sales and Service Excellence.

"I chose to work at Adaptation because of the people and the values. Strong values in the workplace are very important to me. They are vital in everything from the big decisions of the company to the attitude someone has when they come in to work each day. Often, companies say they have core values, but they are nothing more than pleasant words used for recruiting. However, at Adaptation it is quite the opposite. When I came home from the intern mixer the first thing I told my family was how impressed I was by the character and honesty of everyone I met. Adaptation truly lives its values, and it is apparent in the day-to-day environment. They made me feel welcome and wanted on my first day, and they continue to do so every day. Each person here is so kind and supportive and will not hesitate to help with anything. They have created an environment to help me excel and continue to provide me with new and exciting opportunities, and I am excited to see what the future has in store!" – Sarah Hall

Rosella "Jojo" Roberson will be an Oklahoma State University Spring 2023 graduate as a Finance major and a member of the Equestrian team.

"I chose Adaptation because of several reasons, but most importantly, their opportunities for growth along with their core values. Adaptation is unlike many other companies in that they truly want to set you up for success in your career. When I joined their open house intern mixer in May, Alan Niemann, the Founder and CEO, explained the training and hands on experience we would have as their interns. Not only that, but he talked about how important work-life balance was to Adaptation. Simply observing everyone interact and tell stories during the mixer, I could see their care and concern for one another was genuine. I knew after meeting some of the employees that this was a company I would love the opportunity to work for. During the short time I have been here, it has been everything I thought and hoped it would be." – Jojo Roberson

About Adaptation Financial

Adaptation Financial, Inc is a Hybrid Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $750MM of client assets under management. The firm currently has 6 office locations across 3 states and caters to individual investors. Securities are offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Financial planning services are through Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Adaptation Financial Advisors are not affiliated.

www.adaptfa.com or call 800-522-8727

