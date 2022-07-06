SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ACAD

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Acadia" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: ACAD) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-00762, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities between June 15, 2020 and April 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you are a shareholder who purchased Acadia securities during the Class Period, you have until June 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Acadia is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The Company is developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia, as well as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder.

In April 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approved pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

In June 2020, Acadia submitted a supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") with the FDA to expand pimavanserin's label to include treatment for dementia-related psychosis (the "pimavanserin sNDA").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 8, 2021, post-market, Acadia issued a press release providing a regulatory update on the pimavanserin sNDA, disclosing "that the Company received a notification from the [FDA] on March 3, 2021, stating that, as part of its ongoing review of the Company's [sNDA], the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." Acadia advised that "[t]he notification does not specify the deficiencies identified by the FDA and there has been no clarification by the FDA at this time."

On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $25.02 per share on March 9, 2021.

Then, on April 5, 2021, pre-market, Acadia issued a press release announcing that the Company had received a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA indicating that the pimavanserin sNDA could not be approved in its current form. Specifically, the press release stated that, "the [FDA Division of Psychiatry], in the CRL, cited a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, and insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes as lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to support approval."

On this news, Acadia's stock price fell $4.41 per share, or 17.23%, to close at $21.18 per share on April 5, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP