Moore Kuehn Encourages EPZM, RDUS, OBCI, and CNVY Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM)

Epizyme has agreed to merge with Ipsen. Under the proposed transaction, Epizyme shareholders will receive $1.45 in cash per share plus one contingent value right per share.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)

Radius has agreed to merge with Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Radius shareholders will receive $10.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® net sales reaching 300 million.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem has agreed to merge with OneWater. Under the proposed transaction, Ocean Bio-Chem shareholders will receive $13.08 in cash per share.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY)

Convey agreed to merge with TPG. Under the proposed transaction, Convey shareholders will receive $10.50 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

