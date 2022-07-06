Global Investment Firm Barings Selects FLX to Develop Differentiated Alternatives-Focused Distribution Solution

FLX to deliver turnkey distribution solution for alternative investments

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks, the innovative network modernizing and simplifying the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, today announced the addition of global investment manager Barings to the FLX community.

"We are staking out a position on the future of alternatives distribution to the wealth management industry."

This relationship marks the first time FLX has assembled a team dedicated to alternative assets. The focused approach will help Barings build and grow its alternatives investment products in wealth management through FLX's modern comprehensive approach to distribution. Moreover, FLX will commence a search and selection process for complementary asset managers to leverage this holistic, digitally enhanced solution to sell, service, and market alternative investments.

"With this relationship, we are staking out a position on the future of alternatives distribution to the wealth management industry," said FLX Founder & CEO Brian Moran. "Managers continue to benefit from our extensive network, utilizing our digital strength, our growing community, and shared personnel services in a way that complements their existing resources."

"Our partnership with FLX will enable Barings to broaden the availability of our leading private markets investment solutions to a US wealth client base," said Neil Godfrey, Global Head of Distribution for Barings.

Since its founding in December 2019, FLX has partnered with asset managers, wealth management firms, and numerous strategic partners to provide a modernized network focused on smart solutions and efficiencies that streamline and improve the engagement experience between these entities. With nearly 60 managers on the platform and representing over $2T in combined AUM, the company has been recognized as a pioneer by both the industry and peers.

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks revolutionizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth.

About Barings

Barings is a $371+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2022

