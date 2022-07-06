BETFRED SPORTS AND LONG SHOT'S PARTNER TO BRING SPORTS BETTING TO MARYLAND

Retail sportsbook and mobile offering planned for upcoming launch

FREDERICK, Md. , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred Sports is excited to announce an agreement with Long Shot's of Frederick, Maryland to bring retail and online sports betting to Maryland pending regulatory approval. A temporary retail sportsbook will be adjacent to the Maryland Jockey Club's OTB within Long Shot's for the 2022 football season. A permanent, 8,800 square foot, state-of-the-art sportsbook with a video wall and comfortable theater-style seating will open just after the first of the year. A robust food and beverage menu will also be available. Online betting will be launched when formally allowed by state regulators.

"We were at the forefront of bringing sports betting to Maryland and specifically to Frederick. We are thrilled to open a sportsbook at Long Shot's in partnership with Betfred Sports," stated Long Shot's CEO, Alyse Cohen. "We are proud that Long Shot's is one of the premier off-track betting locations in the State and we look forward to achieving similar success with sports wagering. Long Shot's will not only boost the local economy but contribute to enhancing the education of our students."

Bryan Bennett, Betfred Sports Chief Operating Officer, stated "We identified Long Shot's very early when searching for a Maryland partner. When combining Betfred's 50 years of bookmaking experience and Long Shot's success with off-track betting, we believe this will be a formidable partnership to compete in the Maryland sports betting space."

The temporary sportsbook, scheduled to open in September pending regulatory approval, will consist of in-person betting windows and self-serve betting kiosks.

About Long Shot's

Long Shot's, LLC, based in Frederick County will be, currently, the first and only 100% female owned business in the state of Maryland to house a Sportsbook. Created by Alyse L. Cohen, Long Shot's has been located within the Frederick Event Center since 2019 when she brought in the Maryland Jockey Club's OTB.

About Betfred Sports

Betfred Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred Sports is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana and Arizona with Nevada, Washington and Maryland coming soon pending regulatory approval.

