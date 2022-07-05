PPL Electric Utilities honored twice by nationally recognized utility industry organization

Southeastern Electric Exchange (S.E.E.) recognizes PPL Electric with Industry Excellence Awards for safety and supply chain innovations

ALLENTOWN, Pa., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Electric Utilities is proud to announce it has won a pair of Industry Excellence Awards from Southeastern Electric Exchange (S.E.E.) for innovations in both employee safety processes and supply chain management. The awards were presented at S.E.E.'s annual conference on June 29.

Pictured from left to right: S.E.E. Conference Chair and Southern Company Senior Vice President of Power Delivery Adrianne Collins; PPL Electric Utilities Manager of IT and Indirect Supply Chain Jim Polisano; PPL Electric Utilities Project Manager of Health and Safety Jared Dyer; PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Safety Operations Chuck Wood; S.E.E. Executive Director Scott Smith. (PRNewswire)

"Innovating for the future is a major focus," said PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond. "Whether that's finding new ways to increase organizational safety, bolster efficiencies through supply chain management or pioneering a new technology. These awards showcase how our continued efforts translate into benefits for our employees and customers."

Safety is a core value for PPL Electric. And despite having the two safest years in its history in 2017 and 2018, the company continued to look for ways to increase overall safety within the organization. This led to the development of a safety-focused leadership training program that provides mentoring skills and a forum to discuss all aspects of safety incidents, regardless of whether they resulted in injuries.

After a review of safety trends, PPL Electric found that engaged leaders helped to reduce safety incidents by passing on knowledge to both less experienced and new employees. Along with introducing this new safety leadership program, the company created a process for discussing safety incidents and launched quarterly learning sessions that addressed key topics.

PPL Electric was also honored for a recent supply chain management innovation. PPL Electric's supply chain organization took over the storage and delivery of the utility's steel structures in 2020. This move helped to reduce costs by 40 percent and resulted in increased reliability and service for customers.

Prior to taking over these processes, the company relied on a third-party vendor to both store and deliver these structures. The recent change has become an asset for PPL Electric and its customers as steel structures are now stored within PPL Electric's service territory and are available for quicker delivery when there is an immediate need, leading to better customer service.

PPL Electric Utilities delivers safe, reliable and affordable electricity to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in eastern and central Pennsylvania. It regularly ranks among the country's best utility companies for reliability and customer satisfaction. PPL Electric Utilities is a major employer and an active supporter of the communities it serves. It is a part of the PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) family of companies. Visit pplelectric.com or connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for energy efficiency tips, bill help information, guidance on shopping for an electricity supplier, storm updates and more.

S.E.E. is a non-profit association of investor-owned utilities that was founded in 1933. The 22-state association helps to promote the common interests and growth of its members, develop and enhance the resources of member companies, and provide coordination of storm restoration services to impacted members. For more information about S.E.E., visit its website at theexchange.org.

