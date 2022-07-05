IFS acquires ULTIMO

IFS extends leadership in the EAM software space with ULTIMO's impressive product capabilities and customer base, and expert team.

ULTIMO's SaaS offering differentiated by fast time to value, high levels of flexibility and configurability

LINKÖPING, Sweden, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, announces it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Ultimo Software Solutions, the Netherlands based provider of cloud Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software. ULTIMO has been widely acknowledged for building a strong reputation for the completeness, flexibility, and configurability of its SaaS EAM solutions.

IFS boasts a deep and long-standing heritage in asset management and provides end-to-end industry specific EAM software to companies with complex needs and looking to manage their assets' efficiency from cradle to grave.

ULTIMO complements the IFS Cloud EAM offering with a proven track record of delivering faster time to value within the industries they serve, and providing an EAM point-solution widely accredited for its rapid deployment and ease of use.

Founded in 1988, ULTIMO'S customers base sits primarily in Europe with some US presence. The company is Headquartered in the Netherlands, has 180 employees, and over 2000 customers, including London Gatwick Airport, BASF, VTTI, Ravago, Vion Food Group, Argent Energy, and Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam.

The combination of IFS and ULTIMO means that IFS stands out against competitors as the only vendor that is now able to offer Cloud native EAM solutions that cater for every company with either complex end-to-end business needs or as a standalone point solution.

IFS CEO, Darren Roos, commented, "This acquisition puts IFS in a uniquely strong position as we now offer the most complete set of EAM capabilities in the market. The flexibility and configurability of ULTIMO is a great complement to the end-to-end capabilities of IFS Cloud". Roos added: "Helping our customers deliver on their Moment of Service goals by turning assets and the services they require, into a business differentiator has been central to IFS's success in EAM, and this is something that we know resonates equally well with ULTIMO customers."

Willem-Jan Scholten, CEO of ULTIMO commented: "I am proud that we have successfully established ULTIMO as a well-respected provider of Enterprise Asset Management software in our core industries. The market is ripe for disruption, and we have a lot more to achieve, so being part of the IFS family means we can capitalize on our joint ambitions even faster." He concluded: "Now as part of the industry's #1 provider of EAM software, we have found a company in IFS that shares our values and provides the backing we need to take what's so special about ULTIMO - with our product, customers, people and partners - to the next level."

Earlier this month, Gartner recognized IFS as #1 in EAM market share by revenue - compared to SAP, IBM, Infor and Oracle - with 18% share, that grew 29.1% YoY. In addition, IFS's commitment to customer success was also seen by Gartner Peer Insights awarding IFS with the Customers' Choice accolade. The company believes this achievement is evidence that its continued focus on bringing to market composable technology with industry-specific capabilities is resonating with customers.

For more information about IFS Cloud for EAM, please visit: https://info.ifs.com/eam.html

IFS expects the acquisition of ULTIMO to complete in Q3 2022.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers-at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

About Ultimo Software Solutions

Ultimo supplies the number one flexible Enterprise Asset Management cloud platform for midsized enterprises. The software is used by more than 2,000 customers globally in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and utilities. It offers customers in these sectors many advantages such as increased uptime, the management of costs, increased equipment lifespan, ease of adherence to laws and regulations and the assurance of a safe working environment. Ultimo provides these advantages with an unparalleled return on investment due to fast implementation processes, seamless integrations and self-service application management. The company was formed in 1988, has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK, and is globally supported by an extensive open partner ecosystem. www.ultimo.com

