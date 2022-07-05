Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of EG Medical

RYE, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired EG Medical. Located in Rochester, NY, EG Medical is a manufacturer of complex, high precision parts primarily for the medical device industry. EG Medical is a divisional carve-out from Ernie Green Industries, Inc. with four manufacturing facilities in New York, North Carolina, and Dominican Republic and employs approximately 280 people. For more information, please visit www.egindustries.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by M&T Bank.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal's Global Transaction Advisory Group, LLC served as financial advisor to DPC. Coolidge Strategic Advisory Services served as financial advisor to Ernie Green Industries, Inc.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

