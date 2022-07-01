Sanofi flu vaccines licensed and approved for 2022-2023 influenza season, including CDC preferred higher-dose vaccines for adults 65+

* Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) are the only two flu vaccines proven to help prevent more cases of flu in older adults, compared to their standard-dose flu vaccine comparators as assessed in randomized controlled trials, the gold standard in evaluating clinical evidence for vaccine licensure1,2

* Fluzone® High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine) is the first and only influenza vaccine with superior flu protection and 10 years of evidence in preventing flu-related hospitalizations in adults aged 65+2,3,a,b

* As the leaders in flu, Sanofi is committed to protecting patients most at-risk for the flu and its related complications, including hospitalizations due to pneumonia & cardiovascular events4

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Sanofi's licensure request for vaccine approval for the upcoming 2022-2023 flu season, including: Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine).5 This approval comes on the heels of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) preferential recommendation for adults 65+ including Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and Flublok Quadrivalent.6 Following this licensure, Sanofi will begin to ship their vaccines helping to ensure more people, including some of our most vulnerable population of 65 years and older, will be immunized with the vaccine best suited for their needs as recommended by the ACIP.

Influenza disproportionately impacts people over 65, underrepresented communities, and people with co-morbidities such as diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart disease.7 Since 2010, it's estimated by the CDC that between 70% and 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65+, and between 50% and 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in this age group.4 ACIP's June 22nd recommendation will undoubtedly help reduce the risk of influenza cases and severe flu-related complications in this population at highest risk.

Michael Greenberg, MD, MPH

North America Medial Head of Vaccines at Sanofi

"ACIP's recommendation is a first step to help improve protection against flu and its complications for this 65 years and older high-risk population. Not every flu vaccine is created equal and we are pleased with ACIP's acknowledgment that Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent & Flublok Quadrivalent have demonstrated improved protection from flu & its related complications through randomized controlled trials and real-world evidence.8 Of note ACIP recognized that Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent had the most data available, including evidence favoring its use over standard dose for all the benefit outcomes within the GRADE analysis; influenza illnesses, outpatient/ER visits, hospitalizations, and deaths.8 Nevertheless, we believe even more can be done to provide healthcare providers with clearer guidance. As a leader in flu vaccination, we remain committed to ensure adults 65 years and older have access to flu vaccines, proven to protect them from what really matters, such as flu-related hospitalizations due to cardiovascular events and pneumonia."

About the Composition of Sanofi's 2022-2023 Licensed and Approved Influenza Vaccines

Each year, the FDA, World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other partners collaborate by collecting and reviewing data on the circulating strains of influenza from around the world to identify those likely to cause the most illness in the upcoming flu season.9 Once strains are selected, flu vaccine manufacturers include the newly selected flu strains in their FDA-approved vaccines, and then submit applications to the FDA to include the new flu strains in their FDA-approved vaccines, including for Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone Quadrivalent.9 Today those requests for licensure were approved for the upcoming 2022-2023 flu season.5

About Fluzone® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine)

Fluzone Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent, and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent are vaccines indicated for immunization against disease caused by influenza A and B strains contained in the vaccine. Fluzone Quadrivalent is given to people 6 months of age and older. Flublok Quadrivalent is given to people 18 years of age and older. Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent is given to people 65 years of age and older.

With protection against four flu strains, Fluzone High-Dose is the only influenza vaccine licensed for use in adults 65 years of age and older to have demonstrated superior efficacy in a randomized controlled trial versus a standard dose influenza vaccine for the prevention of laboratory-confirmed influenza illness and the only influenza vaccine with 10 years of data demonstrating protection from flu and its related complications.2,3,a,b In a meta-analysis of 15 published reports, including approximately 34 million people, those who received Fluzone High-Dose experienced an 18% reduction in cardiorespiratory hospitalizations and 28% decrease in pneumonia hospitalizations, both of which are reductions above what the standard dose vaccines provided.3

Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent builds on the legacy of the trivalent formulation, which was clinically proven to be 24.2% more effective at preventing flu than standard-dose Fluzone (Influenza Vaccine) in adults 65+.10 Based on data from Fluzone High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine), side effects were slightly more frequent after vaccination with Fluzone High-Dose compared to a standard-dose vaccine.11

The efficacy of trivalent formulation is relevant to Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent since both products are manufactured according to the same process and have overlapping compositions.2

In a clinical study, Flublok Quadrivalent is the first and only recombinant influenza vaccine for adults 18+ that was proven to be 30% more effective than a standard dose vaccine at preventing flu infection in over 9,000 adults 50+.1 In adults 50+, the most common side effects were tenderness, and/or pain at the injection site; headache, and tiredness.1

aProven superiority in a clinical trial between Fluzone High-Dose (Influenza Vaccine) (trivalent formulation) and a standard-dose influenza vaccine2

bIncludes 10 years of evidence (2009-2019) with Fluzone High-Dose (trivalent formulation)3

Important Safety Information for Fluzone® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine), Flublok® Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) and Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine)

Fluzone Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent, and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine (including eggs or egg products for Fluzone Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent) or after previous dose of the vaccine. In addition, Fluzone Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent should not be given to anyone who has had a severe allergic reaction after previous dose of any influenza vaccine.

Tell your health care provider if you have ever had Guillain-Barré syndrome (severe muscle weakness) after a previous influenza vaccination.

If Fluzone Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent, and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent are given to people with a compromised immune system, including those receiving therapies that suppress the immune system, the immune response may be lower than expected.

Vaccination with Fluzone Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent, and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent may not protect all people who receive the vaccine.

For Fluzone Quadrivalent, in children 6 months through 35 months of age, the most common side effects were pain, tenderness, redness, and/or swelling where you got the shot; irritability, abnormal crying, general discomfort, drowsiness, loss of appetite, muscle aches, vomiting, and fever. In children 3 years through 8 years of age, the most common side effects were pain, redness, and/or swelling where you got the shot; muscle aches, general discomfort, and headache. In adults 18 years and older, the most common side effects were pain where you got the shot; muscle aches, headache, and general discomfort.

For Flublok Quadrivalent, in adults 18 through 49 years of age, the most common side effects were tenderness, and/or pain where you got the shot; headache, tiredness, muscle aches, and joint pain. In adults 50 years of age and older the most common side effects were tenderness, and/or pain where you got the shot; headache and tiredness.

For Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, in adults 65 years of age and older, the most common side effects were pain, redness, and/or swelling where you got the shot; muscle aches, headache, and general discomfort.

For Fluzone Quadrivalent, Flublok Quadrivalent, and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, other side effects may occur.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent , Flublok Quadrivalent , or Fluzone Quadrivalent. Also please see complete Patient Information for Fluzone Quadrivalent and Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent.

