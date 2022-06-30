HackerRank Announces Launch of Global Partner Network to Drive Innovation with Partners and Create Positive Impact for Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank , the developer skills company, today announced the formation of a global partner network, bringing together leading technology, services, and nonprofit organizations to best support its customers across all stages of the technical hiring journey.

The HackerRank Partner Network is designed to drive innovation through strong collaboration with leading organizations and expand the capabilities of the tools hiring teams use regularly. The partner network will create a positive impact on the lives of candidates and hiring teams as they recruit, hire and develop today's top technical talent by providing a level playing field for candidates in which their skills and competencies will be accurately incorporated into hiring decisions. Further, this approach supports efforts of organizations that are looking to implement more fair hiring processes, directly supporting programs aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion.

"The adoption of HackerRank is about organizations committing to business transformation that prioritizes skills over pedigree," said Vivek Ravisankar, HackerRank CEO and co-founder. "Our customers know that accurately measuring skills data is no longer optional; it is core to a future of work where jobs are constantly reinvented through the consistent use of skills data. The HackerRank Partner Network is an important milestone on our journey to help organizations be more productive by helping them hire, upskill and mobilize developers based on skills."

More than 3,000 customers across all industries, including more than 25% of the Fortune 100, and a community of 18 million developers rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bars and test their skills. The HackerRank Partner Network brings three types of formal partners into the fold:

Technology Partners provide companies with the most streamlined and seamless experience for recruiters and hiring managers, while creating best-in-class candidate experiences that reduce overall time to hire.

Services Partners supply customers with cross-platform, data-driven insights and support to develop HR transformation strategies and deliver results across a number of key initiatives.

Nonprofit Partners support organizations that strive to make a positive impact in the market around the development and hiring of a more diverse pool of developers and other tech talent.

"Finding, hiring and retaining highly skilled talent is a top priority for organizations right now," said Steve Lucas, CEO, iCIMS. "Companies need advanced and integrated technology to deliver seamless talent experiences, manage their teams and continue to build winning workforces. We are thrilled to be an active member of the HackerRank Partner Network and look forward to creating positive impact together."

HackerRank has a rich history of integrating with leading solutions that are leveraged by customers to hire top technical talent, having established more than 30 integrations with the world's leading talent acquisition platforms. The new HackerRank Partner Network expands on this heritage.

To learn more about the HackerRank Partner Network, visit www.hackerrank.com/partners

About HackerRank

HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. More than 3,000 customers across all industries, including over 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bars. More than 18 million developers (approximately 40% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and showcase their coding skills. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com .

