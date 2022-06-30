Discovery Behavioral Health Announces the Openings of Discovery MD, West Los Angeles & Tacoma, Washington

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., an expanding nationwide network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, announced today the launch of DiscoveryMD locations in West Los Angeles, Calif. and Tacoma, Wash.

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

DiscoveryMD gives patients the option of traditional or telehealth services for the kind of care that fits their needs.

DiscoveryMD has been designed to offer medical solutions to people with chronic mood and addiction disorders resistant to conventional treatment methods. This includes medication management, TMS, ketamine and medical addiction support combined with traditional individual and group therapy. These services add a medical and long-term care component to Discovery's traditional acute residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, providing greater access to patients by providing every level of care to meet their needs. It also includes a telehealth component for traditional therapy, medication management, assessment and referrals.

Chris Diamond, president of Discovery's Professional Psychiatric Services division, says, "DiscoveryMD gives patients the option of traditional or telehealth services to get the kind of care that best fits their therapeutic needs, lifestyle, preferences and geography. To date we've treated more than 22,000 patients and we will continue to expand our service locations throughout the US."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We are a contracted provider with 100 payers and other managed care organizations. Our portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

gptacek@discoverybh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health